"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots

13.

Instead of the Caribbean, go to PUERTO RICO: "My wife and I went to Puerto Rico last year on our honeymoon. It was so easy to get there — it felt like cheating. Old San Juan was gorgeous, and we also spent time on the islands to the east, Culebra and Vieques. I'd love to go back and spend more time on Culebra. It was very laid back, and there was great snorkeling right off the beach."