I'll be totally honest: While I enjoy following Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance as much as anyone, I'm not really a football fan.
But we can all agree that Super Bowl Sunday isn't really about sports after all. It's about getting together and eating all the game day snacks.
So no matter which team you're rooting for (or if you're really just rooting for a Super Bowl proposal), this Sunday is a perfect excuse to get together with friends and stuff your face with delicious food.
Now, what you serve on game day is important. So I went ahead and tested a bunch of the most popular Super Bowl recipes on the internet to make sure your food lineup is stacked. Here's how everything turned out.
What's your go-to Super Bowl appetizer or dish? Tell me about it in the comments below.
And if you try any of these recipes for yourself this year, be sure to tell us about it. Happy Super Bowl!