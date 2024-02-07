Skip To Content
The Internet Swears By These Mega-Popular Super Bowl Recipes — Here Are The Ones To Try (And The Ones To Skip)

Food over football, always.

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

I'll be totally honest: While I enjoy following Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance as much as anyone, I'm not really a football fan.

Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game giving a thumbs-up
NFL

But we can all agree that Super Bowl Sunday isn't really about sports after all. It's about getting together and eating all the game day snacks.

Taylor Swift whispering in Kelce&#x27;s ear with fake caption, &quot;What do you wanna eat? / Party dip&quot;
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

So no matter which team you're rooting for (or if you're really just rooting for a Super Bowl proposal), this Sunday is a perfect excuse to get together with friends and stuff your face with delicious food.

Now, what you serve on game day is important. So I went ahead and tested a bunch of the most popular Super Bowl recipes on the internet to make sure your food lineup is stacked. Here's how everything turned out.

Netflix

1. Dirty Martini Dip

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: There are two things that every Super Bowl get-together needs: booze and party dips. This dirty martini dip that I've been seeing all over TikTok combines both of those things. The dip requires just a handful of ingredients: onion, cream cheese, sour cream, Gorgonzola cheese, pimento-stuffed olives, and gin or vodka (depending on how you like your martinis, of course). You start by sautéing the onions in some olive oil or butter until they're nicely browned. Chop up some martini olives and marinate them in olive brine, plus gin or vodka.

Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, and Gorgonzola in a food processor. (I completely winged the amounts, but I started with a 2:2:1 cream cheese to sour cream to Gorgonzola cheese ratio and worked from there to achieve my desired texture.) Then mix everything together — the cheese mixture, the marinated olives, and the onions — in a single bowl. Garnish with more sliced olives and serve with crackers, pita chips, crudités, or whatever you've got. No food processor? You could certainly mix everything up by hand.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: There is a very easy way to determine how much you will like this recipe. How much do you like dirty martinis, and how much do you like creamy party dips? If you're a fan of both, then this is for you. But if you aren't an olive person, well, you should certainly avoid this one. I liked the weirdness of this dip. It was unlike anything I've had before, and I would certainly consume it by the dunkful. But IMO, there is something a bit odd about serving a party dip that contains uncooked gin or vodka.

Personally, I'd probably skip the booze in the dip and leave it in my cocktail glass. You don't taste it, and it doesn't add much to the recipe. But I guess the Super Bowl is a day to imbibe, after all, so you do you. You can control the "dirtiness" of this dip by adding more or less olive brine. I think it could have benefited from some acid, so I'd suggest adding a squeeze of lemon before serving.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

2. Crispy Loaded Hasselback Potatoes

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: These loaded Hasselback potatoes are pretty straightforward to make. Start with Yukon Gold or any small potatoes and cut slits across them, making sure you don't slice all the way through. Roast the potatoes in the oven until tender, stuff the slits with cheese, and bake them some more until melted. Once they’re out of the oven, add your favorite toppings, like sour cream, bacon, and scallions.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: The only difficult part about this recipe was slicing the potatoes carefully so that the slits were deep enough to hold the shredded cheese, but not so deep as to cut the potato in half. I lost a few potatoes along the way, so I’d suggest buying a few extras to account for casualties. I later came across this Tasty video that I wish I'd seen ahead of time, which reveals a handy trick for slicing potatoes over chopsticks. These take about 50 minutes to make (most of that time is spent waiting while the potatoes roast in the oven). They were pretty filling, but a little difficult to eat as a finger food. And between the crispy bacon, creamy sour cream, and sharp cheddar, the flavor was great.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

3. Artichoke Dip Bread Bowl

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: It’s not a Super Bowl celebration without party dip. I’m a huge fan of spinach artichoke dip, but I usually buy it premade because I always assumed something so indulgent would be hard to make at home. I was mistaken. With just a few basic ingredients, like sour cream, cream cheese, mayo, Parmesan cheese, and canned artichoke hearts, this dip comes together in no time. You just combine these ingredients, add them into a hollowed-out bread bowl, and bake until warm and melty.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: While the recipe suggests using two crispy baguettes, I decided to use one load of large, fat Italian bread because it made cutting the bread bowl easier. In retrospect, I think this was a wise choice. Once it's done, there are two ways you can eat this artichoke bread bowl, of course. You can slice it horizontally and serve it in slices, or you can put the bread bowl out with crackers or pita chips and then eat the artichoke dip–soaked bread once the filling is gone. Either would be delicious, and both are a step up from your store-bought party dip. I'm not a huge fan of mayo or sour cream, so I wasn't sure what to expect when I tried this dip. But ultimately, the mozzarella, Parmesan, and cream cheese mask the other ingredients, and the result is just creamy, cheesy goodness.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

4. Buffalo Chicken Crescent Ring

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: Of all the Super Bowl recipes I decided to test out, this crescent roll was the most daunting. Not because the recipe is difficult, per se, but because you have to strategically shape crescent roll dough and fold it all up. Essentially, you want to take two rolls of refrigerated crescent dough, separate the dough into 16 triangles, layer the triangles so the whole shape resembles a sun, fill the interior ring of the dough with a Buffalo chicken mixture, then fold it all up into a ring and bake until golden brown.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: If I could figure out how to make this crescent ring, so can you. The key here is to use a big, flat baking sheet. I only had a rimmed baking sheet, which made laying out the crescent dough somewhat of a challenge. While some of my crescent dough triangles got a bit smushed, it all worked out once I rolled the dough into a ring.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

Be sure not to overstuff the dough with the Buffalo chicken filling. That way, once you roll the dough, the filling won’t fall out. IMHO, the dough overpowered the filling in the end, and there was too much breading to taste the Buffalo chicken. Also, if you like spicy, double the amount of hot sauce the recipe calls for. I used more than instructed, and it didn’t have enough of a kick for my taste. Ultimately, I don't think this recipe was worth the time. In the future, I'd rather just dunk some crispy bread into a bowl of warm and gooey Buffalo chicken dip.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

5. Sticky Sesame Cauliflower “Wings”

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: On my Pinterest feed, there are a ton of vegetarian swaps for popular meat dishes, including cauliflower “wings.” Thanks to cauliflower’s texture and its ability to taste like whatever you cook it in, it’s often baked or fried as an alternative to chicken wings. In this recipe, cauliflower florets are breaded in panko and dipped in batter, then baked and tossed in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce. If these actually worked, they could be a great healthyish and meatless addition to any Super Bowl menu.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: I was excited to try these cauliflower bites, but ultimately I was a little let down. Are these tasty? Sure. As far as vegetables go, they're great. Are they a substitute for chicken wings? Definitely not. The cauliflower bites were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, but if you’re looking for something you can really sink your teeth into, these will leave you disappointed. And the sauce was very thin, more similar to the consistency of soy sauce than a sticky glaze. Also, I’d suggest doubling or really even tripling the amount of sauce. I followed the recipe and made another batch of sauce because it didn’t cover even half the cauliflower. If I were to make these again, I would try thickening the dipping sauce with cornstarch and maybe even frying the cauliflower. After all, calories don’t count on Super Bowl night.

Final rating: 🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

6. Cheeseburger Tots

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: This recipe combines two classic bar foods – burgers and tater tots – into one bite-size snack. You mash tater tots in mini muffin tins to create little cups, then you fill the crispy potato cups with a mixture of cooked ground beef, sautéed onions, condiments, and cheese. While the recipe calls for frozen tater tots, I decided to use hash browns instead, for two reasons: 1) I had them in my freezer, and 2) once mashed up, they’re basically the exact same thing.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: This was the biggest shock of all the recipes I tried. I didn’t have very high expectations, mostly because the hamburger filling looks pretty gross. Doused in a mixture of mayo, ketchup, mustard, and pickle relish, it was pretty unappetizing. But looks aside, it tasted delicious. The condiments in the beef mixture actually tasted strikingly similar to a McDonald’s burger.

Pickles on top of cheeseburger tots
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

While definitely not the most attractive snack at your Super Bowl party, these were pretty amazing. Keep in mind, though, that the “secret sauce” recipe makes a ton of sauce, and you really don’t need it all, especially because the cheeseburger filling is already pretty moist as is. My only other critique is that the potato cups got a bit soggy underneath the ground beef mixture. They didn’t have that crispy-on-the-outside, yet-tender-on-the-inside texture I love about fried potatoes.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

7. Waffled Pizza Fries

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: Nachos and pizza are two of the greatest game day foods, so why not combine them into one? For a creative and impressive-looking Super Bowl recipe, these cheesy, pull-apart pizza waffle fries couldn’t be easier. And all you need are a few basic ingredients: frozen waffle fries, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni (or any other pizza toppings you prefer). You cook the waffle fries according to the package directions, layer them with the tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, then bake them some more until the cheese is melted.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: While these had great potential, my waffle pizza fries didn’t come out great. In retrospect, I can identify my big mistake, which was using too much tomato sauce. All the sauce made the fries pretty soggy and difficult to eat without a fork. I’d absolutely make them again, but next time I’d go light on the tomato sauce and serve these pizza fries with marinara sauce on the side for dunking. What’s fun about this recipe is that you can really customize it to include your favorite toppings, like sliced olives and mushrooms, crumbled sausage and peppers, you name it. If there are kids at your party, you can set up a DIY waffle pizza bar with a handful of ingredients and let them make their own creations.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

8. Jalapeño Popper Wonton Cups

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The process: These bite-size snacks are a twist on classic jalapeño poppers, but instead of taking the time to hollow out the seeds and stuff jalapeños, you bake them right into wonton wrappers. Since there’s really no cooking required, anyone can make these. Just secure the wonton wrappers into mini muffin tins and bake them for a few minutes until the sides are golden brown and firm. Then stuff the wonton cups with a mixture of sour cream, cream cheese, diced jalapeño, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese, and cook them until everything is melted.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

The results: TBH, I prefer the taste and texture of biting into a cheesy, stuffed jalapeño (maybe it’s because the crunch of pepper makes me feel like I'm eating something not entirely unhealthy). But these jalapeño popper cups were pretty satisfying.

Holding up a finished product of the wonton cups
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

I like how you can make them as mild or spicy as you want, depending on how much jalapeño and how many seeds you add to the cheese mixture. I like spice, and despite using three jalapeños, I was still craving more of a kick, so next time, I’d even add a dash of hot sauce to the mix. Ultimately, these are everything you’d want in a Super Bowl snack: They’re crunchy, creamy, spicy, and a perfect finger food.

Final rating: 🏈🏈🏈🏈 / 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Get the recipe here.

What's your go-to Super Bowl appetizer or dish? Tell me about it in the comments below.

And if you try any of these recipes for yourself this year, be sure to tell us about it. Happy Super Bowl!