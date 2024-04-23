1.

"Hydra, Greece. My wife and I just took a long Greek honeymoon. One island we really liked that isn't as well known as Santorini and Mykonos was Hydra. In fact, it was probably our favorite island. There isn't much to do or see there, but it was very laid back and chill. It was basically a vacation from our vacation, which we needed after a couple of busy days of sightseeing in Athens and before we went partying in Mykonos. There aren't any cars on the island, only donkeys, and it's very walkable and small."