Hey there, it's me, Hannah, your trusted Trader Joe's shopper/aficionado. I've got some news: The other day, I saw something that caught my eye. I was walking along 14th Street in NYC when I noticed that there was something totally new in the former location of the beloved Trader Joe's wine shop. To jog your memory, the wine shop closed abruptly in 2022, prompting a swirl of union-busting allegations (that have followed the company into 2024).
The letters that once read "Wine Shop" now read "Pronto," something that I'd never come across before in all my years of Trader Joe's shopping. I was already quite confident this place didn't exist elsewhere, and a quick internet search confirmed that this is a new concept that Trader Joe's opened by Union Square. So, I stalked this storefront for a few days until the doors opened to the public. And then I took a walk inside.
I visited Trader Joe's Pronto on a Thursday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. when it had just recently opened its doors. There were only a few other shoppers inside, with half a dozen or so registers — and zero lines. I'm sure traffic will pick up once word is out, but for now, it was a breeze to pick up a few groceries.
Wondering what Pronto is? Well, it's "a one-of-a-kind extension of [Trader Joe's] store in Union Square," said a spokesperson for TJ's in a statement to Supermarket News. According to them, the extra space would allow them "to carry more of the products our customers in this neighborhood purchase daily," but they also noted that they don't currently have plans to expand Pronto locations across (or beyond) New York City.
So it's basically a smaller, grab-and-go Trader Joe's where you can buy lots of ready-to-eat meals and snacks without the hassle of the long lines you're probably accustomed to at TJ's. If you're in the Union Square area and wondering what's inside, here's a look:
Inside, you'll find things like premade wraps and sandwiches, salads, and salad kits. And in a city where a fast-casual salad can easily cost around $15, these affordable options are worth noting!
There's soup galore!
The heat-and-eat burritos and the shelf of yogurt and overnight oats make for some great grab-and-go options for breakfast or lunch.
I'm personally a huge fan of these sous vide egg bites for breakfast, which are often out of stock at my local TJ's.
You'll also find chicken and egg salad, plus a whole shelf of ready to heat entrées (think: lasagna, chicken pot pie, meatloaf, etc.), which are pretty handy for those nights when you need something quick and easy for dinner and don't want to spend a lot of money.
Basically, Pronto looks like you took one or two refrigerated aisles from regular Trader Joe's and placed them into a compact store. And at first, I will admit I was a bit disappointed. I was hoping for new and exclusive items I couldn't find next door.
But then I thought about the many uses of this place and realized there's certainly some value in this grab-and-go neighbor. For example, if you work in the area, this is a very convenient place to grab an easy and cheap lunch.
And let's think ahead to picnic season for a moment. This is basically a grocery store that is made for picnics.
And god knows I love a park hang/picnic on a gorgeous warm weather day. Browsing the aisles of TJ's Pronto with this in mind, I got pretty excited about the possibilities. Sliced fruit and pre-cut veggies! Party dips! Cheese! Prosciutto! Elote corn chip dippers!
Or, if you're hosting friends and need some last-minute bites, don't sleep on this store. I have personally waited in far too many TJ's lines just to pick up basic provisions for a cheese and charcuterie board. But no longer!
There are also lots of snacks, both sweet and savory, for your convenience.
So, while this Trader Joe's concept isn't going to blow your mind with a bunch of new products, it is a convenient and quick place for grab-and-go snacks and affordable ready-to-eat meals near Union Square. Let's just hope the lines stay minimal!