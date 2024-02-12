Browse links
If you still don't know what to cook for Valentine's Day dinner, this viral recipe is well worth the hype — and way cheaper than a night out.
@seafood_network
VIRAL TRADER JOE'S LOBSTER BISQUE PASTA! 🦞🍝 You only need 5 ingredients: lobster bisque, pasta, Argentinian red shrimp OR langostino tails, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil. DIRECTIONS: Thaw shrimp and cut in bite size pieces. Cook tomatoes in olive oil until they begin to burst. Add shrimp to pan, season with salt, peoper and red pepper flakes and cook through. Remove tomatoes and shrimp from pan and add lobster bisque until heated through. Add your cooked pasta (or no boil noodles) to the pan then add back in shrimp and tomatoes. Mix together, top with fresh basil and enjoy! #seafoodnetwork#seafoodlover#seafood♬ original sound - Seafood Network