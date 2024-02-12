But as the internet has discovered, Trader Joe's sells bags of frozen langostino tails for just under $15. This happens to be one of the pricier items you can find at TJ's, but it contains a whole lot of shellfish — 12 ounces, to be exact. Langostino (or langoustine) is basically a slightly smaller but very close cousin to a lobster. In terms of taste and texture, it's nearly identical if you ask me, but it's a quarter of the price of fresh lobster meat.