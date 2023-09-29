"My Toaster Oven Does Not Need To Be 'Smart'": People From All Generations Are Sharing The "Boomer" Opinions They Actually Agree With

12.

"Automated menus on customer service lines are the worst. My doctor's office has an automated menu for scheduling appointments, which is fine and dandy except for the fact that it has four layers of automation before you get to speak to an actual person, and if you press the number you want too soon, it will restart the whole menu. Sometimes, once you're finally getting through to a real number, the phone rings for 45 seconds before automatically disconnecting, at which point you have to go through the menu all over again. Screw automated menus."