"Given the cost of everything, I’ve been prioritizing making sure we clean out the pantry and don’t shop until we absolutely have to. I decided to make some Tuna Mac for lunch, and honestly, it was tasty. I jazzed it up a bit more than my mom ever did, but it still gave me fond memories and hit the spot. It’s literally tuna mixed into boxed mac 'n' cheese. There’s no crispy topping, and there’s no baking it. It’s a one-pot, stovetop meal. This stovetop version is the real 'I’m making it work' vibe."