If you think back, you can probably picture (and maybe even taste) a "survival meal" you once relied on, whether it was something comforting you fell back on when times were tough or a cheap and filling recipe for those nights leading up to payday. Well, redditor u/what_the_a recently sparked a nostalgic discussion when he said he "revived a 'poverty meal' from my childhood " that horrified his partner. People quickly chimed in with their own survival meals — and here are some of the best responses.