Trader Joe's Has Been Releasing A Ton Of New Products Lately, And These Are The Ones I've Had My Eyes On

It's a new season of deliciousness at your local Trader Joe's.

What's your favorite thing about Trader Joe's? For me, it's the novelty of it. Every time I walk into my local store, it seems that there are so many new items on the shelves that I can't wait to try. So here are a bunch of the newest additions that have caught my eye lately.

Grocery store shelf stocked with various food items including chips, bottled beverages, and cereal bars
1. Hold the Cone Tips

Hand holding a box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Hold the Cone ice cream treats, featuring waffle cones with dark chocolate tips
So snackable, you won't even miss the ice cream.

2. Strawberry Overnight Oats

Shelves stocked with containers of Trader Joe&#x27;s new Strawberry Overnight Oats, with a price tag of $1.99 in the foreground
Trader Joe's Overnight Oats are my 8-month-old daughter's favorite breakfast, and she is incredibly enthusiastic about this strawberry flavor.

3. Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes

Trader Joe&#x27;s Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes boxes on shelf, price tag displays $1.99
Filled with a mixture of béchamel, egg yolks, diced potato, and salted cod, these Portuguese-inspired tarts are only mildly fishy and super creamy. 

4. Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip

Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Roasted Hatch Chile &amp;amp; Jalapeño Cheese Dip in a grocery store
Ready thy tortilla chips and prepare to dunk.

5. Spaghetti Carbonara

Package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Spaghetti Carbonara in a freezer with various frozen foods in the background
There's absolutely no shame in enjoying carbonara the lazy way.

6. Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters

New item on shelf, &quot;Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters,&quot; chocolate treats with packaging featuring dessert images; price tag below reads &quot;$3.99&quot;
Brownies, cookies, caramel, and dark chocolate. Now, that's a party. 

7. Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes

Trader Joe&#x27;s packaging for Khao Nom Krook Thai Coconut Pancakes highlighting vegan, gluten-free features with a serving suggestion image
If you can't choose between sweet and savory, choose this Thai-inspired snack from the frozen aisle. 

8. Chicken Karaage

Package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Japanese-inspired Chicken Karaage with description and image of the product visible
This Japanese-inspired fried chicken pairs perfectly with fried rice for an easy meal that rivals takeout, and you can get it on the table in just minutes. 

9. Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties

Package of Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties on a store shelf, marked as vegan and plant-based
These plant-based breakfast patties are just begging for some scrambled eggs.

10. Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken

Assorted frozen meal boxes on supermarket shelf, with a focus on Spicy Peanutty Noodle With Chicken
Upgrade your work lunch with this ready-to-eat, Thai-inspired noodle bowl. 

11. Pizza Party Potato Chips

Hand holding a bag of Pizza Party Potato Chips with pizza-inspired flavors
These crunchy, pizza-seasoned chips are the perfect people-pleasing snack food. 

12. To the Power of Seven Red Organic Juice Beverage

Sign and bottles labeled &quot;Trader Joe&#x27;s Organic Red Juice&quot; on a shelf, with &quot;NEW&quot; and description below
Harness the flavors of apple, strawberry, watermelon, beet, elderberry, cranberry, and hibiscus, all in one delectable bottle.

13. Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors

Hand holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Shrimp Dumplings package with colorful dumplings displayed on a plate
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or add to a bowl of miso ginger soup.

14. Spicy Meat Pizza

Person holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Spicy Meat Pizza box showing pizza with Calabrian chili sauce, smoked sausage, meatballs, and red bell peppers
You can never have too much frozen pizza, and this meat-packed pie gives a serious kick thanks to Calabrian chiles. 

15. Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

Packaging of Trader Joe&#x27;s Jalapeño &amp;amp; Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons with text and image of the product
Good luck stopping short of finishing the whole box.

16. Tortilla Española

Hand holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Tortilla Española Traditional Spanish Omelet packaging in a store
For breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this hearty Spanish-style potato tortilla is an easy side dish or stand-alone vegetarian meal.

17. Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers

Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Cherry Lemon Animal Crackers in front of store shelves
These on-the-go pouches are ideal for when you're craving a little something sweet.

18. Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

Box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chocolate Cheesecake Bites with image of dessert on packaging
Double the chocolate means double the deliciousness. Here, you've got fluffy chocolate cheesecake filling layered on top of a chocolate cookie crumb. 

19. Snickerdoodle Cookies

Shelves stocked with Trader Joe&#x27;s Snickerdoodle Cookies, labeled as a new item, with a price tag of $4.99
Shhh, we won't tell anyone you didn't bake these cookies from scratch.

20. Calamansi & Mango Sorbet

Hand holding a container of Calamansi &amp;amp; Mango Sorbet in a freezer aisle
What's calamansi, you might ask? It's a citrus native to the Philippines. And it's also quite excellent in sorbet form.

21. Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes

Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes on a store shelf
These crispy glazed donut holes happen to be gluten-free, but you wouldn't even notice.

22. Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake

Trader Joe&#x27;s Chicken Sausage &amp;amp; Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake packaging held in a hand with grocery shelves in the background
The whole family can get behind this savory breakfast bread pudding made with cheese and chicken sausage.

23. Double Chocolate Croissants

Package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Double Chocolate Croissants on a store shelf with price tag visible
Transport yourself to Paris by way of your freezer thanks to these flaky, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate pastries.

24. Chiles Rellenos con Queso

Hand holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Chiles Rellenos con Queso package in a grocery store
Looking to switch things up in your dinner rotation? Try these battered and cheese-stuffed poblano peppers in a spiced-up tomato sauce.

25. Artichoke Bread Pudding

Hand holding Trader Joe&#x27;s Artichoke Bread Pudding package in a store
It's as if a savory casserole and bread pudding had a baby, and the result is glorious.

26. Baingan Bharta (Roasted Eggplant Curry)

Trader Joe&#x27;s Baingan Bharta frozen meal packaging on a grocery store shelf
Skip the takeout and pair this spiced eggplant curry with some frozen naan.

27. Sous Vide Chicken Thighs

Packaged Sous Vide Chicken Thighs at a grocery store, price label showing $8.99
There are so many ways to enjoy these ready-to-eat, seriously tender chicken thighs. Toss them into pasta or stir-fry, slice them up into quesadillas or tacos, or serve them with grains and your favorite veggies.

28. Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork

Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork in a grocery store aisle
Texas barbecue available at your fingertips, thanks to Trader Joe's.

29. Papas Rellenas

Hand holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s box of Papas Rellenas with a visible cooked product on the cover
Imagine crispy potato croquettes filled with seasoned ground beef. They're as good as they sound.

30. Peanut Butter Flavored Baking Chips

Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Peanut Butter Baking Chips in a grocery store aisle
Add these to your baked goods or do as I do and devour them by the handful.

31. Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

Hand holding a container of Trader Joe&#x27;s Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread at a store
Think beyond bagels. This garlic-infused cheesy dip is a delicious condiment for sandwiches and a delectable dip for crudité or crackers. 

32. Vanilla & Cream Yogurt

Shelves stocked with Vanilla &amp;amp; Cream Yogurt cups at Trader Joe&#x27;s, price tag displays 69 cents each
I'm already obsessed with adding this light and creamy yogurt to my homemade smoothies. 

33. Joe's Os Peanut Butter Cereal Bars

Hand holding a box of Joe&#x27;s O&#x27;s Peanut Butter Cereal Bars at a store with price tag shown
Public service announcement for peanut butter lovers: Here's a grab-and-go breakfast or snack bar you'll want to have on hand.

34. Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken

A hand holding a package of Hardwood Pulled Smoked Chicken
This shredded, barbecue white meat chicken is so tasty, you'll want to double up.

35. Vegan Italian Bolognese Ravioli

Packages of Trader Joe&#x27;s Vegan Italian Bolognese Ravioli on a shelf with a price tag of $3.99 below
This vegan-friendly ravioli is stuffed with a hearty mixture of mushrooms, lentils, and tomato sauce. Just boil and toss with your favorite sauce.

36. Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets

Hand holding a packet of Trader Joe&#x27;s Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets, gluten-free
While you can certainly snack on these straight from the packaging, they're also a great textural addition to soups and salads.

37. Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn

Hand holding a bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn
Try adding this strawberry-infused, chocolate-drizzled popcorn to your ice cream sundaes.

38. Garlic & Asiago Cheese Dip

Hand holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Garlic &amp;amp; Asiago Cheese Dip container over a grocery store refrigerator shelf
Fellow party-dip people, rejoice!

39. Vegan Pepperoni

Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Vegan Pepperoni plant-based alternative slices
No one should have to miss out on the joy of pepperoni, and now you don't have to, even if you don't eat meat.

40. And finally, mini canvas tote bags.

Trader Joe&#x27;s branded canvas grocery bags with various colored handles displayed on a counter
TJ's fans are losing their damn minds over these adorably sized totes. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon one, snag it!

What's a new Trader Joe's product you've tried lately, and what did you think? Give us the full report in the comments!