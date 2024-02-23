I remember the first time I visited Barcelona, I showed up at a restaurant to eat dinner around 7:30 pm. The restaurant — a popular spot, no less — was nearly empty. Turns out, dinner time in this city is closer to 9 pm, and I had made a classic tourist mistake.
So I asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me something they wish tourists knew before visiting their hometowns. Here's what they said, along with some Redditors from around the world.
1. "In San Francisco, no tourists seem to check the weather before they visit because they assume it's like Los Angeles. Please know it is cold year-round here. In August, it's 100°F or hotter in the Central Valley but 60°F in the city due to the ocean, fog, and mist. So bring a coat! Also, please call it 'San Francisco.' No one here says 'San Fran,' 'Frisco,' or 'Cali.' Oh, and stop going to Pier 39 and Lombard Street. They're tourist traps (or at least keep that in mind if you really, really want to go). There are so many lovely neighborhoods and museums and parks to see instead."
2. "I live in NYC and I find that so many tourists treat the city like it's Disneyland and the locals like we're staff. New Yorkers aren't rude, we just don't appreciate being asked to walk you through how to put money on your Metrocard at 8:30 am on a Wednesday while they're running late for work and you're sipping a latte. Walk faster, stay to the right on the sidewalk and the escalator, step out of the flow of traffic to take pictures or look at your phone, and for the love of god, do not stop directly outside the subway doors."
3. "When visiting Edinburgh, Scotland, by all means visit the Greyfriars Kirkyard, but for the love of god don’t rub the statue of Greyfriar’s Bobby’s nose! This all began because a tour guide thought it was cute, but it won't give you good luck. Leave the statue alone!"
4. "I am from Austria. Most people who live here haven't even seen The Sound of Music, so maybe don't bring it up."
5. "I’m from Seattle and I have two pieces of advice for tourists. First of all, stop going up the space needle. Instead, go to Smith Tower so you get the skyline view including the Space Needle! Secondly, please remember that Pike Place Market is also a place where locals go to shop for groceries. Have some spatial awareness and please get out of the way when you're taking your photos. And if you’re going to do bizarre influencer things, please refrain from doing them in high traffic areas. You’re getting in the way of workers and deliveries and locals who just want to buy some radishes."
6. "I live in Chicago, and I'd tell tourists to stop visiting the stupid Bean. It's literally a metal bean sculpture. Check out the renowned museums like the Museum of Science and Industry, all of Chicago's vibrant neighborhoods, and amazing food options instead. You'll have a much better experience!"
7. "When you're visiting Paris (or really any city in France), please stop wearing a béret. No one actually wears a béret here besides for grandfathers in the countryside."
8. "As a Californian, I want you to know that In-N-Out Burger is overrated. It is literally just a fast-food burger. There are so many better places to eat here. If you’re hungry for something cheap, sure, indulge. But don’t go out of your way to wait in a long line for a greasy, flat slab of ground beef."
9. "I live in Finland, and I wish people would stop just visiting Lapland. We have beautiful scenery, national parks, and cities that are well worth a visit. You do not have to go to the biggest tourist attraction in the country when there are so many other amazing places to experience."
10. "I've seen many tourists in Copenhagen, Denmark become upset upon realizing that the statue of the Little Mermaid is… little. Tourists visit and expect a Statue of Liberty-sized statue, but she’s only a little one. I see so many people genuinely disappointed by this."
11. "Brazilian here. I wish that people who travel here would stop trying to speak to locals in Spanish. We speak Portuguese. Some words may sound similar, but are completely different languages Also, our capital is not Rio de Janeiro."
12. "You can't climb on the Joshua trees, folks. I know they're gorgeous and weird and cool. I know you want the photo, but they're fragile! And it's actually illegal to climb on them. When you come to visit the desert, please help us protect this important ecosystem so that visitors can enjoy it with us for many generations to come."
13. "Having lived in Maui, it's terribly annoying when tourists are oblivious drivers. Especially while driving the Road to Hana or upcountry to Haleakala. If you're driving slowly to take in the views, there are so many spots to pull over so the person behind you can pass. These locals are driving the roads to get somewhere. It's very obvious that all the convertibles and Jeeps are rental cars. Just pull over for a second and do the locals a favor."
14. "Please stop putting locks on bridges. Sincerely, a Parisian."
15. "Don't expect free tap water at restaurants in Germany. You are expected to buy bottles of water even if you bought food or alcohol."
16. "I'm from Colorado. If you're traveling to the mountains and you’re not used to high altitudes, let me tell you that altitude sickness is no joke. And it sneaks up on you. Walk and climb more slowly than you normally would, take frequent breaks even if you think you’re not tired, and sip water very frequently."
17. "As an Orlandian who also works at the theme parks, please know that if you visit in the summer, it will rain. Likely every single day. Be prepared. Summer is the rainy season, and the name isn’t just for fun."
18. "I live in Arizona and have noticed that people like to visit in the winter, thinking it will be hot here. It's not! Sure, it's warmer than many other states, but we can have days in the 40s and nights in the 20s. You will be greatly disappointed if you think that it's going to be hot enough to swim!"
19. "Hi from Beijing! My advice for visiting my city (and pretty much anywhere in China) is to ALWAYS carry your own toilet paper with you. The public bathrooms don’t provide any. Also, get comfortable using a squat toilet."
20. "I live in Sonoma County and work in the wine industry. Too many people try to do far too many wine tastings when they visit. Shoot for three wineries max in a single day. People who think they can do five or six to maximize their experience are going to regret it. Visiting wineries here is all about quality, not quantity."
21. "I live in Rome, and I find that tourists come and visit only the city center (home to the most popular tourist sites like the Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum), but they neglect all the other interesting historical sites and nice neighborhoods that Rome has to offer. It's a shame, because there are so many quieter, underrated attractions and everything is easy to get to from the center of the city."
22. "I'm from Nashville, and you should probably not wear cowboy boots and cowboy hats when you visit. If I see that, I know you're a tourist...especially if you're with a large group of women. We see plenty of bachelorette parties all doing the same thing."
23. "People visit Iceland and don't realize beforehand how expensive everything is here, especially going out to eat. If you're going to a restaurant, expect $30–50 entrees everywhere. Mix in some cheap street food (like Icelandic hot dogs) or find accommodations with a kitchen so you can cook."
24. "If you come to London, don’t go to Piccadilly Circus — there is nothing worth seeing there. It’s a sad rival to Times Square except smaller, so you’ll be overrun by swarms of crowds and/or pickpockets. The restaurants and attractions are just awful and you won’t experience anything beyond pure tourist traps. Leicester Square is pretty much the same: chains and crowds. There’s an M&Ms store which I see all tourists carrying purchase bags for, so I guess when they get there they feel like its only redeeming quality is to shop there?"
25. "Canadian here. If you are visiting any of the Canadian mountain destinations in the wintertime and you are not used to winter mountain driving, please don’t! The weather can change quickly in the mountains. Unless you are experienced driving on snow and ice, you are a hazard to everyone on the road. Look into public transportation and then sit back and enjoy the amazing views!"
