5.

"I’m from Seattle and I have two pieces of advice for tourists. First of all, stop going up the space needle. Instead, go to Smith Tower so you get the skyline view including the Space Needle! Secondly, please remember that Pike Place Market is also a place where locals go to shop for groceries. Have some spatial awareness and please get out of the way when you're taking your photos. And if you’re going to do bizarre influencer things, please refrain from doing them in high traffic areas. You’re getting in the way of workers and deliveries and locals who just want to buy some radishes."