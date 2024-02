1.

"In San Francisco, no tourists seem to check the weather before they visit because they assume it's like Los Angeles . Please know it is cold year-round here. In August, it's 100°F or hotter in the Central Valley but 60°F in the city due to the ocean, fog, and mist. So bring a coat! Also, please call it 'San Francisco.' No one here says 'San Fran,' 'Frisco,' or 'Cali.' Oh, and stop going to Pier 39 and Lombard Street. They're tourist traps (or at least keep that in mind if you really, really want to go). There are so many lovely neighborhoods and museums and parks to see instead."