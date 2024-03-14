Europeans Are Sharing 27 Tourist Traps And Red Flags To Avoid When Traveling To France, Spain, Italy, And More

1.

"If you're planning a trip to Croatia, don't bother with Dubrovnik. It's extremely pretty from afar...but far from pretty. The Old Town is just one mess of tacky cafés, restaurants catering to tourists, and tour agencies. People almost had to line up to navigate their way through the narrow streets because so many cruise ships were docked. And it was even a struggle to see the landmarks because crowds of people were hovering around with selfie sticks in the air."