    People Are Sharing The "Unusual" Cooking Hacks That Actually Make A Big Difference For Everything From Scrambled Eggs To Tomato Sauce

    "For burgers or meatloaf, combine a slice of bread + milk to make a sludge. Then mix it into your meat and cook. It makes the beef taste SO tender."

    Hannah Loewentheil
    by Hannah Loewentheil

    BuzzFeed Staff

    One of the best things about cooking is that whether you're a novice or a seasoned chef, there are always new techniques and tricks to learn. So redditor u/MysteriousNeck asked, "What's your weird but life-changing cooking hack?" Here's what people said.

    POP TV

    1. "I melt butter in my homemade tomato sauce. Even if a recipe doesn't call for it, a bit of butter leaves your sauce with a lovely, extra creamy flavor and texture."

    Stirring tomato sauce.
    Graiki / Getty Images

    u/Em42

    2. "I add an extra egg and substitute melted butter for the oil when making cake from boxed mix. It's a long-time hack used by cake decorators and produces really amazing baked goods from cheap boxed mix."

    Mixing eggs into cake batter.
    Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Images

    u/MortalGlitter

    3. "When I cook ground beef (or any ground meat) in a skillet I use a potato masher to break it up in the skillet. It cooks perfectly and evenly in about 10 seconds."

    Ground beef in a skillet.
    Getty Images

    u/Forecydian

    4. "I use lemon zest in so many recipes to give it a vibrant zing. I'll grate a little over salads, pastas, even sandwiches."

    Bowl of pasta topped with red pepper flakes, Parmesan, and lemon zest.
    Candice Bell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Voldemorticia

    5. "Using baking soda to make a quick marinade. A small amount of baking soda does some amazing things to meat...just make sure not to overdo it. Also, if you soak cheap cuts of beef in baking soda and water for about 30 minutes before marinating they will become so tender."

    A person slicing a steak on a cutting board.
    Kosamtu / Getty Images

    u/xFloydx5242x

    6. "Using a chicken stock cube (Knorr if I’m feeling fancy, but usually those cheap $1 boxes) in my pasta water while the pasta cooks. It has two benefits: First it flavors the pasta water and adds umami when you use that starchy water for your sauce. It also makes your pasta itself taste extra delicious."

    Pasta boiling in water
    Gianfranco Carraca / Getty Images

    u/MysteriousNeck

    7. "Whenever you're making breadcrumbs from scratch, toast the crumbs in a pan along with a small amount of oil and chopped garlic and herbs. Then use those garlic and herb-infused breadcrumbs to cook whatever it is you're making from chicken cutlets to meatballs."

    A breaded chicken cutlets.
    Oksana Osypenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Pollo_Pollo_Pollo

    8. "Using a waffle maker to make a bunch of foods that aren't waffles. Think: hash browns mixed with avocado and cheese, paninis, cinnamon rolls from a can, and more. I’m certainly not the first to discover the many uses of a waffle iron, but I’ve tried making many things in it."

    A savory waffle.
    Samere Fahim Photography / Getty Images

    u/austinlago

    9. "If you're ready to bake and realize your butter is too cold, grate it using a microplane or cheese grater. It almost immediately thaws."

    Grated butter in a bowl.
    Ekaterina Krasnikova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Earlybp

    10. "When I make a boxed chocolate cake or brownies I substitute cool brewed coffee for the water. I find it makes the flavor so much richer."

    Sliced brownies on a plate.
    Tara Higgins Hill / Getty Images

    u/wanderingstorm

    11. "I keep knobs of ginger in the freezer and use a microplane or grater to shred the frozen ginger into sauces, fried rice, and more."

    A grated piece of ginger.
    Makoto Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/365eats

    12. "When you're making a melt or panini, toast the bread first. Toasted bread stays much crisper and doesn't get soggy when you add tuna, condiments, or other ingredients."

    A tuna panini with tomato and lettuce.
    Debbismirnoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/bee73086

    13. "It may seem counterintuitive, but adding a little extra salt in desserts like cookies, brownies, pies, and even cakes brings out the sweetness while simultaneously prevents it from tasting cloyingly sweet."

    Sea salt chocolate chip cookies.
    Anthiacumming / Getty Images

    u/Darwin343

    14. "Elevate your simple buttered noodles with a little white miso paste and a fresh parmesan. Egg noodles in particular taste especially delicious when prepared this way."

    Creamy pasta on a fork.
    Elena Noviello / Getty Images

    u/TheMondayMonocot

    15. "Everyone knows that toasted bread crumbs on mac 'n' cheese are great, but here's a trick you maybe haven't tried: Bake the bread crumbs separately from the mac 'n' cheese (just enough to get them nice and toasty). Then you can sprinkle it on top of the noodles. You get more coverage on your mac 'n' cheese and the bread crumbs achieve peak crispiness."

    Home made baked macaroni and cheese with crispy breadcrumb topping.
    Ezumeimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/pepetrillvia

    16. "Substitute some of the liquid in Belgian waffles with seltzer or some other carbonated beverage like ginger ale. The result: super airy, fluffy waffles."

    A ladle pouring waffle batter into an iron.
    Mohd Hafiez Mohd Razali / Getty Images/EyeEm

    u/Professor_Burnout

    17. "I make roux with melted butter and flour in a mug in the microwave when I need something for last-minute thickening. It usually takes just a minute to get golden and works like a charm."

    Stirring a white sauce with grated cheese.
    Mtreasure / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    —u/CougarAries


    18. "When making burgers or meatloaf, combine a slice of bread with milk to make a sludge. Then mix it into your meat and cook. It makes the beef taste incredibly tender."

    Cheeseburgers frying on the grill.
    Andrej Danilov / Getty Images/EyeEm

    u/DifficultYesterday19

    19. "Pop a ball of mozzarella in the freezer for an hour or two before you need it. It makes it so much easier to shred (and doesn't clog up your grater) when making pasta, pizza, lasagna, and more."

    Someone sprinkling mozzarella cheese on food.
    Nikonshutterman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/anonanon1313

    20. "If you’re making a dish that relies heavily on spices for seasoning, toast the spices before adding them to the recipe to bloom them. You only need to cook them in a pan until fragrant (which takes about 30 seconds to a minute). This quick step vastly improves their taste and amplifies the flavor so you can use less."

    Someone mixing spices together.
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    katiet4e69249bc

    21. "I use olive, caper, or pickle brine to add flavor to a lot of savory dishes like casserole, tuna salad, soup/stew, vinaigrette, and more. Just a small amount adds a nice depth of flavor."

    A jar of pickles.
    Merc67 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/skakkuru

    22. "I mix miso and butter into a paste and put it onto pretty much any vegetables before roasting them. It takes plain old veggies to the next level."

    Roasted broccolini and Brussels sprouts.
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/earlgreypoupon

    23. "If you’re making sushi rice (aka sticky rice), it’s usually better to not rinse the rice all the way through (or sometimes even at all). Cooked this way and combined with rice vinegar, it will be much stickier and more like the sushi rice you’re used to eating at restaurants."

    Rice cooked in a grey metal sieve.
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    WalkinginSpace


    24. "You can shred chicken so easily using a stand mixer. I buy rotisserie chicken from Costco each week and shred it in a stand mixer. Then I use it for soups, salads, and fried rice throughout the week."

    Shredded chicken meat in a big bowl.
    Veselovaelena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/existentialepicure

    25. "Whenever I bake I grease my pans, but instead of using flour to coat it I use granulated sugar. It makes the edges sweet and crunchy, and saves me from needing to use icing or frosting."

    Brownies in a pan, ready to be served.
    Alohadave / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/topazlacee

    26. "I mix some soy sauce into beaten eggs when I'm making scrambled eggs and it adds good flavor. If you add some toasted sesame oil and a dash of smoked paprika, scrambled eggs begin to taste almost like bacon."

    Pouring beaten egg mixture into frying pan.
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    u/ArachisDiogoi

    27. "Most people soak seeds or nuts before roasting them because it softens the shells and allows them to get crispier. My trick: Soak nuts and seeds in tea. Of course, there is a huge variety of different teas so you can get creative. The tea enhances the flavor of the seeds/nuts and makes them even tastier."

    Soaking cashews in a bowl.
    Tatiana Atamaniuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Tactical-Kitten-117

    28. "I use kitchen scissors instead of a knife whenever possible. This is is a common trick in Korean households. When we first started dating, my now-husband was blown away by how much easier it is to cut things like pizza, chicken, and fresh herbs with shears."

    Slicing a mushroom pizza with kitchen shears.
    ÃÂ©daniela White Images / Getty Images

    u/jackjackj8ck

    29. "Whenever I'm making a cheese sauce I add a piece of processed cheese like Kraft singles. It basically turns it into Velveeta. It’s revolutionized my homemade mac 'n' cheese game.

    Cooking a cheese sauce.
    Eising Studio - Food Photo & Vid / Getty Images/Foodcollection

    u/Rhenor

    30. "Add a splash of orange juice to tomato soup. The acidity really brightens the flavors. I learned this trick at a restaurant where they made tomato soup this way and it was so delicious."

    A bowl of tomato soup.
    Wanwisa Hernandez / Getty Images/EyeEm

    u/BeartholomewTheThird

    31. "I add a splash of vinegar to the water I'm using to boil potatoes for potato salad. Or I'll add baking soda to the water to boil potatoes before roasting them."

    Boiling baked potatoes in a pot of water.
    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    u/ladyships-a-legend


    32. And finally, "For the best fried rice, use pre-cooked rice that's been sitting in the fridge overnight. Leftover rice doesn't stick together in the skillet or wok when you fry it, and the final result tastes more like takeout."

    A spoonful of fried rice.
    Adibah Kasim / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/babamum

    What are your most unexpected cooking tips — a surprising ingredient or technique that makes a big difference in your home cooking? Tell us in the comments.

    Some of these submissions have been edited for length and clarity.