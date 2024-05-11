14.

"The bride’s father thought the day was about him. He kept interrupting everything to make speeches, but the best part was him presenting his gift to the couple. He wrote and recited some cringe poem about love that sounded like it was written by a twelve-year-old, but he didn’t stop there. He had it transcribed in calligraphy and mounted in a huge frame. The topper was that he also made a stack of copies for everyone to take home."