I love cooking for people, but I also love the nights I'm home alone and responsible only for myself. These are the times when I indulge in one of my many favorite "private meals."
One of my favorites is grabbing a box of white cheddar mac 'n' cheese and jazzing it with whatever extra cheese is in the fridge — maybe some sharp cheddar, cubes of Brie, or even some fresh Parmesan — then eating it on the couch while bingeing some Netflix.
I also love a solo bowl of cereal for dinner. This is one of the greatest joys of being an adult, IMO. I like mixing whatever cereal is in my pantry — recently, that's usually Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Barbara's Peanut Butter Puffins — with oat milk, sliced bananas, and blueberries for good measure. It's comfort in a bowl.
Maybe your private dinner is skipping straight to dessert. And who says you shouldn't have an indulgent chocolate mug cake for one?
Or, perhaps you proudly eat like a toddler while dining solo. Some mini pizza bagels or chicken nuggets from the freezer are your private pleasure.
So, I want to know about your favorite "private meal." Maybe it's a guilty pleasure dish, or maybe it's something you shamelessly look forward to cooking when you're on your own. Share yours and you can even add a photo (if you have one) in the comments below. Or, you can write it in this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous. Your response could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.