Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

What's The "Private Meal" That You Eat When You're All Alone — Or When No One Is Watching?

By "private meal," we mean the easy meal you eat all alone when no one is watching — and we want to know yours.

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

I love cooking for people, but I also love the nights I'm home alone and responsible only for myself. These are the times when I indulge in one of my many favorite "private meals."

One of my favorites is grabbing a box of white cheddar mac 'n' cheese and jazzing it with whatever extra cheese is in the fridge — maybe some sharp cheddar, cubes of Brie, or even some fresh Parmesan — then eating it on the couch while bingeing some Netflix.

A plate of plain cooked shell pasta
Lauri Patterson / Getty Images

I also love a solo bowl of cereal for dinner. This is one of the greatest joys of being an adult, IMO. I like mixing whatever cereal is in my pantry — recently, that's usually Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Barbara's Peanut Butter Puffins — with oat milk, sliced bananas, and blueberries for good measure. It's comfort in a bowl.

Bowl of cereal with banana slices and milk being poured from above
Ayala_studio / Getty Images

Maybe your private dinner is skipping straight to dessert. And who says you shouldn't have an indulgent chocolate mug cake for one?

A close-up of chocolate cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side
Abhishek Mehta / Getty Images

Or, perhaps you proudly eat like a toddler while dining solo. Some mini pizza bagels or chicken nuggets from the freezer are your private pleasure.

Plate of chicken nuggets with a side of ketchup
Olha Afanasieva / Getty Images/500px Plus

So, I want to know about your favorite "private meal." Maybe it's a guilty pleasure dish, or maybe it's something you shamelessly look forward to cooking when you're on your own. Share yours and you can even add a photo (if you have one) in the comments below. Or, you can write it in this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous. Your response could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.