Home Cooks Are Sharing The "Fraud Meals" They'd Be Lost Without, And Several Are Pure Genius

13.

"Chicken salad. I used to work at a deli that sold a bunch of cold sides like potato salads, pasta salad, etc. We made it ourselves, but it was legitimately just shredded rotisserie chicken, mayo, celery, and salt and pepper. Then there was a 'premium' version with pecans, grapes, and poppy seeds. We made it in huge batches, and our customers went feral for it. I always make the 'premium' version for friends to this day, and it's always a massive hit. My husband, in particular, is obsessed with it. Don't get me wrong, I appreciate that he loves it so much, but it doesn't require anything so special as to be worthy of all the praise."