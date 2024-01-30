4. "My husband and I have been trying to conceive for nearly two years with no success. After trying for 13 months unassisted, we did three IUIs over the next six months (my clinic makes me take a month off between cycles because the medications are so hard on your body). Nothing. I'm now on a waiting list for publicly funded IVF (which I feel so lucky to have!), but because I'm in my late 30s, we're scraping together the cash to try a cycle on our own since we know it's not a guarantee..."

"While the uncertainty, monthly disappointment, and impact on my body have been awful, a surprising part of infertility has been the negative impact it's had on our relationships with family and friends. People say insensitive things all the time — 'everything happens for a reason'; 'I just KNOW you'll get pregnant soon!'; or 'are you sure you even want kids?' Friends who conceived easily have complained about their pregnancies to me and have become upset with me that I wasn't asking all about their birth experiences. I would kill to have to pee all the time and not be able to sleep because I was about to give birth. I've had to comfort people who are stressed out that they might be infertile after hearing about my experience when they've only been trying for only a few months...and then they inevitably get pregnant. I almost wish that a doctor would diagnose us as '100% never able to conceive,' because at least then I could mourn the fact and move on. I know my husband and I would ultimately still be able to have a rich, fulfilling life. But as long as there's a chance, I feel like I'm stuck in an endless loop of hope and disappointment that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy."



—Anonymous