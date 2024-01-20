5.

"When my eldest son was almost 2, he would occasionally cry out at night. Sometimes he would be hysterical and he would say 'the mean old lady' was scaring him. After this had happened several times, I was holding him one night, trying to soothe him, and I said, 'That old lady better watch out or she'll have to deal with me.' He stopped crying suddenly and leaned back from my shoulder so he could look me dead in the face. He said, 'She’s not afraid of you, Mommy.' This was 23 years ago, and I still get goosebumps thinking about it."