People Are Sharing The Underrated Cooking Advice That Actually Changed The Way They Cook

"Ever since then, I keep a box of it around. It's a total lifesaver in the kitchen."

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

Cooking is a skill that you can keep improving with new tips and tricks. In fact, even the most experienced chefs are constantly discovering new things. So redditor u/smartchic65 asked, "What cooking tip did you never think of that seemed so obvious and really helpful after someone taught it to you?" Here are some of the responses that might just improve your home cooking.

1. "Freeze the ends, scraps, and peels of soup stock vegetables (carrots, celery, onions) and meat bones — so when you want to make soup, you have all the ingredients to make a delicious homemade broth. I hate waste, so this works out in many ways for me. Plus, the smell of homemade broth is amazing."

Getty Images

u/smartchic65

2. "Make compote or jam from sad berries on the verge of going bad. I leave it in the freezer and then use it on pancakes, yogurt, and more."

Making strawberry compote.
Getty Images

u/sgarner0407

3. "Mince fresh parsley, basil, or any leafy green herbs and spread it out in a gallon freezer bag. When the herbs are completely frozen, squeeze out the air from the freezer bag, roll it up, and tuck it somewhere handy in your freezer. The herbs stay fresh and green and you can grab a handful whenever a recipe calls for them."

Chopped herbs on a wooden cutting board.
Getty Images

u/wuzacuz

4. "Tomato paste doesn't last for long in the fridge, and you hardly ever use the whole can. Empty the can into a freezer bag, flatten it out, and freeze it. When you need tomato paste, just break a chunk off and use it."

Pull open top tomato paste can
Getty Images

u/wuzacuz

5. "If you're microwaving leftover food like cold bread, rice, or pizza, sprinkle some water on the plate before you nuke your food. It softens up the crust, moistens the rice, and makes leftovers glorious."

Removing pizza slices from the microwave.
Getty Images

u/ieatplaydough

6. "For soft and fluffy cookies that still taste fresh after a few days in the fridge, add an extra egg yolk to any cookie recipe you're following, even store-bought dough."

Cracking an egg into a bowl with white flour.
Getty Images

merlexcal84

7. "Roast vegetables for longer than you might think necessary. I used to hate roasted veggies because they’d either be hard and undercooked or mushy. Then I realized you just need to cook them for even longer so that they transcend the mushy stage, the moisture is removed, and they begin to brown."

Roasted Root Vegetables Fresh From the Oven.
Getty Images

u/putsch80

8. "If you are baking or cooking and need to weigh ingredients, try reverse taring. Put the entire container of your ingredient on the scale, then set it to zero and measure what you've taken out. This is useful because you can weight ingredients without dirtying another dish. It's particularly handy for sticky or messy ingredients like honey or peanut butter."

Measuring cocoa powder on a kitchen scale.
Getty Images

u/legoruthead

9. "When making chocolate cake or brownies, use cooled coffee instead of water. The coffee enhances the chocolate flavor of the cake, and the result is so good."

Istetiana / Getty Images

marykh2

10. "Use a grater or microplane to grate a bit of butter over leftovers when reheating them in the microwave. Grated butter gives whatever you're reheating the perfect amount of moisture and flavor without drowning it in liquid."

Grated butter in a bowl.
Getty Images

pugvox

11. "If your homemade soup is too thin, try adding instant mashed potatoes as a thickener. Since I learned this trick, I've started keeping a box around for lazy days or emergencies. They're a lifesaver when you've added too much liquid to soup."

Pumpkin soup on the stove.
Getty Images

u/PeachasaurusWrex

12. "Season with extra virgin olive oil, but don't cook with it. Olive oil has a low smoke point, so cooking with it often leads to burnt food and a smoky kitchen. It is intended for dressing and garnishing. Other oils like vegetable, canola, sunflower, and avocado have a much higher smoke point and are better suited for cooking."

Getty Images

u/ajcranst


13. "If you’re making a dish that relies heavily on spices for seasoning, toast the spices before adding them to the recipe to bloom them. You only need to cook them in a pan until fragrant (which takes about 30 seconds to a minute). This quick step vastly improves their taste and amplifies the flavor so you can use less."

A bowl of chickpea and spinach curry.
Getty Images

katiet4e69249bc

14. "Save leftover bacon grease and sauté onions with it, or just use bacon grease instead of olive oil or butter when you're making anything that could use a little extra flavor boost."

Bacon cooking in a skillet.
Getty Images

andiepandie23

15. "If you want over-easy eggs but the whites are taking a while to set, place a lid on the pan and wait about 30 seconds. The steam will cook the whites quickly, and the yolks will still be nice and runny."

A fried egg on a plate.
Getty Images

ericag476c06e05

16. "Freeze your ginger and grate it from frozen without peeling. The inedible peels end up on the outside of the grater, and the shaved ginger lasts for ages in the freezer. You’ll always have fresh ginger on hand."

Woman grating ginger in a ceramic plate.
Getty Images

u/madmaxx

17. "Scrape the cutting board to gather chopped or minced ingredients with the blunt side of the knife to protect your cutlery."

Finely diced red onion on a cutting board with kitchen knife.
Getty Images

u/AltonIllinois

18. "A tablespoon of white vinegar in your poaching liquid will give you perfectly set poached eggs. No plastic bags or poaching cups required."

Two poached eggs on toast.
Getty Images

EmcSquared

19. "You can make really good chewy cookies by mixing a box of cake mix with half a tub of Cool Whip. Just bake at 350° and start watching them around 8 minutes or so."

Closeup of several moist, fresh, homemade chocolate chip cookies
Getty Images

u/nvmls

20. "Add a layer of Greek yogurt on top of fish fillets like salmon before baking. It prevents the salmon from drying out on the oven, keeping it moist and flaky."

Baked salmon with asparagus in background.
Getty Images

schmelendez

21. "Use a hand mixer to shred cooked chicken for recipes like tacos, soup, pasta, and more. It takes a few seconds and is an absolute game changer."

Shredded chicken pieces.
Getty Images

u/radtastictaylor

22. "When you're slicing an onion, leave the hairy side in tact rather than cutting off both ends. This will hold all the layers together and make it easier to chop or dice."

A halved white onion on a wooden table.
Getty Images

u/megadori

23. "If you're searing meat in a pan, don't panic if your chicken, steak, pork, etc. seems 'stuck,' and don't try to pry it from the skillet. The meat will naturally stop sticking to the pan once some of the fats render out."

Juicy whole chicken breasts searing in a cast iron skillet.
Getty Images

u/nicelittlenap

24. "For the best fried rice, use pre-cooked rice that's been sitting in the fridge overnight. Leftover rice doesn't stick together in the skillet or wok when you fry it, and the final result tastes more like takeout."

Preparing Chinese fried rice in a wok.
Getty Images

u/babamum

25. "Add a tablespoon or two of butter when you're just about done cooking homemade tomato sauce. It adds a delicious, rich flavor and enhances your pasta."

Stirring pasta sauce.
Saibal / Getty Images

u/LowAfternoon8155

26. "Pat your meats dry before cooking them. This removes any excess moisture. If there is water in the pan, the Maillard process ⁠— the process by which food browns from searing ⁠— will never occur."

Patting steak dry with paper towel.
Getty Images

u/sparkplug_23

27. "Cinnamon and nutmeg aren't just for baking. They make great additions for marinades and savory dishes. Try adding cinnamon to chili or nutmeg to creamy sauces like béchamel."

Cooking chili at home on the stovetop.
Getty Images

u/boncrys

28. "Buy spices whole and grind what you need. Whole spices are more affordable, last so much longer, and the flavor of freshly ground spices can't be beat."

Close up of mix of black and white peppercorns.
Getty Images

u/Bad_Chicken_2

What's a piece of advice that has seriously elevated your cooking skills? Tell us in the comments!