19 Game-Changing Cooking "Secrets" People Have Learned While Traveling Abroad

"I learned a trick for making scorched onions that makes the biggest difference for things like lo mein and fried rice. It's hard to get that high-heat wok hei flavor without the right equipment, but scorch your scallions on high heat in a cast iron pan with some oil until they get some brown marks. Then, put them to the side. Get all the rest of your ingredients together, and then stir the scorched scallions through. It does something magical to the flavor of the dish."