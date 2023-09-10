Americans Are Sharing Commonplace Realities About Life In The US That Feel Like Pure Fiction To Non-Americans

18.

"Taxes are, in fact, taken out of your paycheck here in the US. Not when we do our taxes, there are a ton of different credits and deductions that determine your actual tax rate. So you have to make sure you picked the right things when you entered your information with your employer or you may have underpaid or overpaid. Plus, if you have additional income from other sources, that would need to be taxed. And some deductions aren't captured by your employer — for example, I can deduct childcare which lowers my taxable income. But I have to show actual expenses at the end of the year."