As the third-largest state in the US, there's no denying that California is absolutely massive. That's why many people swear that the best way to see everything the Golden State has to offer is by planning an epic road trip. I rounded up the most jaw-dropping stops and helpful insights from Redditors and BuzzFeed readers who've already crossed a California road trip off their bucket list — so whether you're actively planning a getaway or just daydreaming, you can make the most of it. Here's everything to see, eat, and do along the way.