"Everyone Comes Back Raving About This Place": People Are Sharing The Low-Key Vacation Spots That Completely Blew Them Away

"Moab, Utah. We stayed a week. Every day there were spectacular day roadtrips to take. The scenery in Canyonlands and Arches National Parks was beyond anything we'd ever seen. We saw petroglyphs and dinosaur tracks and fossils. There are short and long hikes with amazing scenery, but you can also see it right from the side of the road. Four-wheel drive tours and rafting on the Colorado River are just a few of the outdoor activities you can take part in. And the fall colors in the nearby mountains were enchanting. Make sure to hit Monument Valley and Canyon de Chelly while you’re in the area!"