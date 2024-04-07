People Are Sharing Small Changes They've Made In The Kitchen That Drastically Improved Their Cooking

10.

"When I make mac 'n' cheese, I boil the pasta in a mix of water and milk (just enough to cover the noodles). The liquid reduces and I use it as the base for the sauce. Also, when adding the shredded cheddar, I remove the pot from the heat, add the cheese, and cover. This allows it to melt slowly without the oils breaking apart. It's simple but incredibly creamy and miles better than what I used to make (and just as quick and easy)."