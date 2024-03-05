Skip To Content
    Travelers, What's An Underrated Destination That Left You Wanting To Spend More Time There?

    Tell us about the destination that pleasantly surprised you.

    Hannah Loewentheil
    by Hannah Loewentheil

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about a destination that left them feeling underwhelmed, and you all had lots of opinions.

    Crowded street in European city with pedestrians and various shops
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    So now I'm curious about the opposite: What's a destination that really exceeded your expectations?

    Woman with backpack facing an ancient temple entrance surrounded by trees
    Swissmediavision / Getty Images

    Maybe you quickly stopped in Budapest as part of a longer Eastern European tour, but you loved the city so much that you wished you could have extended your stay.

    View of a historic building through arched stone window, at dusk
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    Or perhaps you visited Osaka on a day trip from Kyoto, but in retrospect, you could have used a whole week to eat your way through this incredible street food destination.

    Person in an apron pours sauce on okonomiyaki (Japanese pancakes) at a grill station
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    Maybe on a recent trip to Italy you devoted most of your time to the big cities of Florence and Rome, but it was the lesser known city of Modena that really blew you away.

    Narrow European street with cars parked, leading to a distant bell tower, pedestrians and cyclists visible
    Julian Elliott Photography / Getty Images

    Or maybe you visited Philadelphia on a road trip along the East Coast, and you loved everything about it, from the great museums and the historic neighborhoods to the lively food scene.

    Historic brick building with a central clock and statue in a treelined courtyard
    Joe Daniel Price / Getty Images

    So, what's a destination that you loved even more than you were expecting? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. And if you prefer to stay anonymous, drop them into this Google Form.