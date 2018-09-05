This MP's Attempt To Make Misogynistic Abuse A Hate Crime Looks Uncertain To Pass Without Government Backing

The chance of success for legislation seeking to make gender-based abuse a hate crime is uncertain after both Conservative ministers and some Lib Dem MPs indicated they would not support the Labour amendment.

The amendment to the Voyeurism Bill has been led by Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow. If it passed, it would be the first step to recognising misogyny as a hate crime.

Creasy’s amendment, which will be debated on Wednesday, is expected to be backed by the shadow cabinet. But Creasy said ministers have indicated that they will not be supporting it, and Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse, who put forward the Upskirting Bill, told BuzzFeed News she would not back it.



"In my opinion the amendment is outside the scope of my original bill, and my priority has always been that upskirting is made a specific criminal offence as quickly as possible," Hobhouse said. "I respect Stella Creasy and her campaigning on this vital issue, and using every opportunity to raise its profile."

Creasy said she had “no idea” why had ministers indicated they would not be supporting the amendment, or a full review of hate crime legislation.



“It does raise questions about whether they’re serious about tackling street harassment and sexual violence,” she told BuzzFeed News. “It shouldn’t be something we teach women to cope with, it’s something we should try to stop”, she told BuzzFeed News. “What I really want is for the law commission to review all the [hate] crimes."

Incidents can be treated more seriously by police if they are classed as hate crimes — acts of violence or hostility directed at people because of who they are or who someone thinks they are.

Crimes motivated by hostility based on race, religion, trans identify, sexual orientation, or disability are already recognised as hate crimes.

The fact that attacks on women because of their gender are not treated in the same way by most forces is, Creasy says, an indication “that for so long we’ve expected women to put up with this stuff, rather than deal with it".

Melanie Onn, the Labour MP for Grimsby, first raised the issue in a non-binding Westminster Hall debate in March, and has been among those pushing for a change in the law.

“The thing that made me first become interested in it was a number of small different groups of women that had set up these websites that have women talking about their experiences on a night out, experiences at festivals,” Onn told BuzzFeed News.

Websites such as Hollaback and Everyday Sexism collate and chronicle incidents of harassment experiences by women around the world.

However, Onn said that in her experience many women did not feel able to object to unwanted attention, which perpetuates a culture in which harassment goes unchallenged.

“There's a whole culture around acts that were happening that women deemed to be broadly acceptable," she said. "Women didn’t think there was anywhere to go, and nowhere to report it, it’s a cycle that’s allowed to perpetuate.”

However, just raising the issue in parliament, Onn told BuzzFeed News, prompted a wave of misogynist abuse, much of it calling her a “man-hater".

"The response to the debate," she added, "was to minimalise the issues and make it seem less serious. It mostly came from men, saying 'this is how things are, that's the relationship between men and women' - but that's a male perspective, a very male perspective."

Women who spoke to BuzzFeed News described incidents including receiving rape threats in the street, being groped in bars, and harassed online, but none felt their complaints would be taken seriously by the police under the current legislation.

Onn said that not only would making such acts hate crimes give police greater powers, it would also help officers to understand the scale of the problem.