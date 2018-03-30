Christine Shawcroft Has Said That Labour's Anti-Semitism Row Has "Been Stirred Up To Attack Jeremy"

Labour's civil war has intensified after Christine Shawcroft, who was forced to resign as the head of the party's disputes panel, has said accusations of anti-Semitism have been manipulated to damage Jeremy Corbyn.



On Monday, protesters were joined by dozens of MPs and peers in Parliament Square to demand that Labour take action to clamp down on anti-Semitism.

In a statement, the Labour leader acknowledged the party had an issue. "We recognise that anti-Semitism has occurred in pockets within the Labour Party", he said, promising to crack down on perpetrators.

"This whole row is being stirred up to attack Jeremy, as we all know," Shawcroft wrote in a Facebook post published on Friday, accusing the press of misleading the public. "That someone who has spent his whole life fighting racism in all its forms should find himself being accused of doing nothing to counter it, absolutely beggars belief."

Shawcroft, who sits on Labour's National Executive Committee, stood down as chair of Labour's disputes panel on Wednesday after an email leaked to the Times revealed she had argued against the suspension of Alan Bull, a Peterborough council candidate who shared an article on Facebook which claimed the Holocaust was a hoax.

She initially claimed the suspension was politically motivated, and said she had sent the email before being aware of the full information about this case.



In her Facebook post, Shawcroft added: "I am not a Holocaust denier. I have been trying to support members who have been affected by all the shenanigans around Council selections, and thought this case was just another one of those.

"I had not seen the appalling and abhorrent post which was shared, and if I had seen it I would not have sent the supportive email."