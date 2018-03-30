Christine Shawcroft Has Said That Labour's Anti-Semitism Row Has "Been Stirred Up To Attack Jeremy"

Labour's civil war has intensified after Christine Shawcroft, who was forced to resign as the head of the party's disputes panel, has said accusations of anti-Semitism have been manipulated to damage Jeremy Corbyn.
On Monday, protesters were joined by dozens of MPs and peers in Parliament Square to demand that Labour take action to clamp down on anti-Semitism.
In a statement, the Labour leader acknowledged the party had an issue. "We recognise that anti-Semitism has occurred in pockets within the Labour Party", he said, promising to crack down on perpetrators.
"This whole row is being stirred up to attack Jeremy, as we all know," Shawcroft wrote in a Facebook post published on Friday, accusing the press of misleading the public. "That someone who has spent his whole life fighting racism in all its forms should find himself being accused of doing nothing to counter it, absolutely beggars belief."
Shawcroft, who sits on Labour's National Executive Committee, stood down as chair of Labour's disputes panel on Wednesday after an email leaked to the Times revealed she had argued against the suspension of Alan Bull, a Peterborough council candidate who shared an article on Facebook which claimed the Holocaust was a hoax.
She initially claimed the suspension was politically motivated, and said she had sent the email before being aware of the full information about this case.
In her Facebook post, Shawcroft added: "I am not a Holocaust denier. I have been trying to support members who have been affected by all the shenanigans around Council selections, and thought this case was just another one of those.
"I had not seen the appalling and abhorrent post which was shared, and if I had seen it I would not have sent the supportive email."
Shawcroft remains on the disputes committee, but not as the chair, and is still a member of Labour's NEC. Moderate Labour organisations Progress and Labour First have set up a petition demanding she resign from the NEC.
Wes Streeting, a Labour MP who has been demanding Labour take tougher action on anti-Semitism, told BuzzFeed News: "Even when confronted with example after example of ugly anti-Semitism within the Labour Party, even having been caught red-handed defending a Holocaust denier, Christine Shawcroft still dismisses genuine concerns about anti-Semitism. Enough is enough. Christine Shawcroft must resign from the NEC immediately. She has no shame."
Richard Angell, director of Progress – Labour’s centre-left movement added: “Christine Shawcroft trying to blame her disgusting defence of a Holocaust denier on the press shows how little regard the Momentum leadership of the party have for Britain’s Jewish Community and that the party’s words on ‘zero-tolerance on anti-Semitism’ are not worth the paper they are written on.
"Worse, the fact they thought the recourse for a Holocaust denier was ‘training’ shows her true colours. Holocaust deniers should be out of the Labour Party and Christine Shawcroft should be too. The fact she is still on the Disputes Panel and the NEC is an insult. Thousands of members have signed a petition calling for her to resign from the NEC – it’s time Jeremy Corbyn ensured it happened.”
The Labour Party has been approached for comment.
