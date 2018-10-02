A Tory Councillor Shared A Tweet Comparing Labour Activists To Nazis But The Council Leader — Who's Also His Mother — Defended Him

The end of another successful #ToryCanvass day. @SRConservatives have been out in force to support our excellent @ChorleyTories candidates. https://t.co/lwy0vq6LPc

At a South Ribble council meeting on Wednesday, a printout of the tweet was shared by opposition members. Sources told BuzzFeed News that Green was admonished for the tweet by several members in the heated meeting — but council leader Mary Green refused to condemn him.

Michael Green, a Lancashire county councillor and also a member of South Ribble borough council, retweeted the post, which showed a picture of a Nazi gathering in the 1930s, under the words "#Lab18 is starting tomorrow and an early Momentum fringe meeting is underway in the hall."

A Tory councillor who shared a tweet comparing Momentum members to Nazis was hauled over the coals by opposition members at a council meeting, but received the backing of the council leader — who is also his mother.

Instead she jumped to her son's defence, sources told BuzzFeed News, suggesting that some Labour members — including the party's leader — were indeed Nazis.



At the same meeting, before the issue of the offensive tweet was raised, Michael Green was appointed South Ribble's communications champion, sources told BuzzFeed News.



In 2012 he was criticised for another tweet, after he posted: "Gays and lesbians can do what they wish behind closed doors, but I disagree with Deputy PM over flying gay pride flag," in response to Nick Clegg raising the flag over Whitehall.

Liberal Democrat and Labour members have united in their condemnation of both councillors, calling for their resignations.

South Ribble Labour group leader Paul Foster said that as a former staff sergeant in the Royal Engineers, he found both councillors' actions "highly offensive" and said the calls for them to resign were not just a case of "political ping-pong".

"I served in the army for 15 years," he told BuzzFeed News. "I fought for my country in two wars while Councillor Green was counting his Top Trumps cards. I served in Kosovo and the first Gulf War, and I've been in Afghanistan, and I find it highly, highly offensive. I've seen firsthand what ethnic cleansing does in Kosovo."

He added: "Michael Green's tweet was highly offensive and he found it funny at the meeting, which is bad enough, but for his mother to then completely refuse to condemn it — and then to make matters worse by the comment she made — there's no place for them in local politics. It's gutter politics at the worst."

Liberal Democrat councillor David Howarth has written to Mary Green demanding her resignation. In the letter, shared with BuzzFeed News, he referred to Wednesday's meeting, saying: "You were quite frankly an utter embarrassment to this once-proud borough."



Howarth, whose mother-in-law arrived in the UK from a German labour camp, told BuzzFeed News: "I just found it astonishing that both councillors can behave in this way. It's not becoming of a councillor, it's not what the public would expect, it's not becoming of a council leader.

"It's not political jousting and tit-for-tat point scoring — it's just appalling behaviour. To accuse people of being Nazis given everything they carried out is beyond the acceptable mark, basically."