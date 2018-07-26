People Are Defending This Actor After She Was Harassed For Playing A Comic Book Character

Last year, DC Comics announced that actor Anna Diop would be playing the character Starfire in Titans, the live-adaptation of Teen Titans.
On Thursday, the first trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con, but it was met with mixed reviews from fans.
In particular, a lot of people felt that Diop was not a good fit for Starfire and started flooding her Instagram with harassment.
Advertisement
Some people started the hashtag #NotMyStarfire to protest Diop playing the role.
Diop then disabled the comments on her Instagram on all but one post.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time the actress has received harassment in regards to her casting in the TV series. In April, the first photos of the characters on set were leaked on social media, and it was met with negative reactions.
At the time, Diop responded in a now-deleted Instagram post, acknowledging that the leaked photo doesn't do the character justice, but that "the hate speech that followed was deplorable."
Since the release of the new trailer, fans have suggested that a lot of the backlash is because Diop is a black woman.
Advertisement
People were disgusted.
And quickly came to her defense.
They shared how hypocritical they thought it was.
Advertisement
Especially when other comic book characters have been whitewashed without similar pushback.
Fans are now using the hashtag #IStandByAnnaDiop to show their support for the actor.
Advertisement
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Diop. DC declined to comment.
Hannah is a Fellow at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Hannah Agbeni at hannah.agbeni@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.