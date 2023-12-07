Tell Us A Film You Though Was Going To Be Lighthearted, But Turned Out To Be Pretty Dark?

Community·Posted on 7 Dec 2023Tell Us A Film You Though Was Going To Be Lighthearted, But Turned Out To Be Pretty Dark?Tell us the movies that totally caught you off guard.by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail When it comes to films, the poster and trailer usually tell you what you're in for. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF WWE / Via giphy.com But sometimes, it seems that they miss out some shocking details of the movie you're about to watch. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Columbia Pictures So tell us: What films are way darker than they let on? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix Does the ending of A Star is Born still haunt you? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Pictures Did you feel like the plot of Slumdog Millionaire was way more harrowing than the poster suggested? Pathé Distribution / Warner Bros. / Fox Searchlight Pictures Perhaps you weren't expecting the first half of Big Hero 6 to be quite so heartbreaking. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Whatever it may be, tell us the films that were way darker than you thought they'd be below and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!