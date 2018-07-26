 back to top
Drake Tweeted "What Am I Gonna Do? Say No?" In 2012 And Now It's All Of A Sudden A Huge Meme

Posted on
Hanifah Rahman
BuzzFeed Staff

Back in 2012, Drake shared this mysterious tweet with the world.

What am I gonna do? Say no?
Drizzy @Drake

Six years later, it started going viral after a Twitter user tweeted earlier this week about how it applied to her own life.

"Wanna get boba?" https://t.co/R7vMxKNTdn
Christy @cxhaitea

Her tweet was retweeted more than 14,000 times.

And now, lots of people are sharing moments when they could totally relate to Drake's mystery tweet.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Like when they found themselves in awkward situations.

When you fake offer someone help, but then they actually need it. https://t.co/Qh6UKQDdSd
ruby rider @shotsbywordplay

when your hairdresser asks if you’re happy with it https://t.co/6nDHh0P4mQ
saz @sarahlostctrl

And were unable to say no to family.

when my grandma sets the 4th plate for me even though im full https://t.co/i3yfWyE9Dm
rumi @medicalcheetos_

Mom: So if your friends wanna jump off a bridge, you jumping too? Me: https://t.co/j28plNeF4f
INDO ⚡️ @410FLEX

Or at Chipotle.

"Guac is extra is that okay?" https://t.co/rPWCb0bkiA
Jared Adultman @Oh_My_Gos

Sometimes an offer is just too good to turn down, like this delicious invitation...

"You want my fries?" https://t.co/1S0GKWB8rF
red @iLuvRedmond

Spoilers...

When game of thrones spoilers are leaked https://t.co/out0gpy3pM
Kurtis Robbins @KurtisKurty97

Or bottomless brunch.

*knows i'm already drunk* server: "would you like a refill on your mimosa?" me: https://t.co/JCF4DMFJW4
auntie bris. @KristinDior_

It became a really relatable meme.

Me: I really need a good sleep schedule Netflix: watch the next episode? Me: https://t.co/s0dDAnbZqb
Emyle 🌈🏳️👽 @Emylej10

"You must be 18 or over to enter this site. Are you over 18?" https://t.co/EyG33I8WhE
🇫🇷 stve 🇫🇷 @supportsteven

People applied it to movies…

Mary Jane:Are you Spider-Man? Peter: https://t.co/ZyPB3WeZbF
SHAZAM MOTHAFUCKA! @ArkhamVader

Music...

When Destiny's Child asks me "baby can you handle this?" on Bootylicious https://t.co/wpheC0qrSP
Thuto @Thuto_Bokisi

And even Greek mythology.

when the Greeks offer ur city a giant wooden horse https://t.co/qZZfY6cN2M
kirito blazblue @Chainbody

And finally, to a lie that everybody's told at least once.

"Do you agree to our updated User Terms and Conditions?" https://t.co/9EnZolvNyp
spiderman is bi @biriyanibitch

NBC / Via giphy.com

Hanifah is a buzz fellow at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Hanifah Rahman at hanifah.rahman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

