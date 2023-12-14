Tell Us All The Easter Eggs We May Have Missed From Popular Shows

Community·Posted on 14 Dec 2023Tell Us All The Easter Eggs We May Have Missed From Popular ShowsWe want to know the details that only the true fans noticed!by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail We all know that TV show writers love to leave little details that only the most eagle-eyed watcher will spot. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO So tell us: what's your favourite TV show easter egg? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Do you love the episode of Friends where the creators congratulated Courteney Cox on her marriage to David Arquette in their own special way? NBC Was your mind blown when you noticed that in the episode where Broad City paid homage to Mrs Doubtfire, Mara Wilson made a cameo as the waitress? Comedy Central / 20th Century Fox Maybe you'll never get over the fact that Parks and Rec's Li'l Sebastian is living it up in The Good Place. NBC Whatever it is, tell us the tiny TV details, easter eggs and clever callbacks you've noticed, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!