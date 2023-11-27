Tell Us A Film You Think Has The Most Underrated Soundtrack

Community·Posted 12 hours agoTell Us A Film You Think Has The Most Underrated SoundtrackTell us the OSTs we should all add to our playlists.by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink We all know that music can make or break a film... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Marvel / Disney ...And so naturally, some OSTs are universally known and loved. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Miramax Films But we want to know: which movie do you think has a totally underrated soundtrack? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Sony Pictures Releasing Do you think the musical masterpiece that is The Lion King 1½ OST deserves way more attention? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Walt Disney Home Entertainment Is the music from She's the Man your perfect playlist material? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures Maybe the soundtrack to The Holiday is something you think everyone should be listening to all year round. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures Whatever it may be, tell us your favourite underrated movie soundtrack and why you love it so much, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed post!