    Tell Us A Film You Think Has The Most Underrated Soundtrack

    Tell us the OSTs we should all add to our playlists.

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all know that music can make or break a film...

    Marvel / Disney

    ...And so naturally, some OSTs are universally known and loved.

    Miramax Films

    But we want to know: which movie do you think has a totally underrated soundtrack?

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Do you think the musical masterpiece that is The Lion King 1½ OST deserves way more attention?

    Walt Disney Home Entertainment

    Is the music from She's the Man your perfect playlist material?

    Paramount Pictures

    Maybe the soundtrack to The Holiday is something you think everyone should be listening to all year round.

    Universal Pictures

    Whatever it may be, tell us your favourite underrated movie soundtrack and why you love it so much, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed post!