37 Tweets About "The Hunger Games" That Will Always Be Funny
"I do respect the difficult choice Katniss had to make between good sex (gale) and bread (peeta)"
one thing that always gets me when watching mockingjay pt 2 is the scene when gale says to peeta “katniss will choose who she cant live without” and katniss overhears but in the book we know she thinking “i can survive without either of them”. i wish it showed that thought more— audrey ◡̈ (@igniteverdeen) May 3, 2023
I do respect the difficult choice Katniss had to make between good sex (gale) and bread (peeta)— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 22, 2015
Me Peeta Mellark— Hannah Hansen✨🍎 (@snowwhitereader) April 7, 2020
🤝
Making bread
in a dystopian society
the way she was ready to let the world crash and burn just to spite district 13 for not saving him.. she was so real https://t.co/vxeZ7zcwzL— val (@persabth) May 3, 2023
Rue in the hunger games when she gets killed by a spear pic.twitter.com/yj7OjFnJHV— mike oxsmol (@greetinghimeros) March 18, 2019
[the part in the hunger games when everyone works on skills for the arena]— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) July 23, 2016
ME: *making the shit out of a pizza*
[judges whisper approvingly]
Katniss and Lucy Gray are very, very different. The Hunger Games is about what happens when you place a hunter in a performance. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is about what happens when you place a performer in a hunt.— Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) April 27, 2023
y'all read katniss say she didn't want children in thg and cf and decided that she wasn't allowed to change her mind after everything she went through and decide to have a family with the man she loved, god forbid katniss doesn't have the same mentality at 30 that she did at 17 pic.twitter.com/2GNn2tWz1M— laly (@getawayeverlark) May 3, 2023
peeta thinking this was katniss giving an oscar worthy performance is hilarious actually pic.twitter.com/3rrwpluBne— laly (@getawayeverlark) May 2, 2023
u can tell who hasn’t read the hunger games books on how they spell “capitol”— book struggles (@book_struggles) May 3, 2023
the best part of the hunger games prequel is the strong implication that caesar flickerman is a nepo baby— abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) April 27, 2023
they were the zendaya and law of panem https://t.co/OZqK0VGw08— hannah ♿️ (@genzalternative) March 17, 2023
why is he dressed like the people of district one in the hunger games trilogy pic.twitter.com/TFyXl9vHtc— ًraj (@legorajs) November 15, 2021
i hate that i KNOW if i was capitol citizen i would've gagged so bad at the quarter quell. i live for an all stars season of anything.— zae (@itszaeok) March 27, 2023
i grew out of distopian teeny books long ago— lisa (@vntageswift) June 17, 2019
..suzanne collins announces hunger games prequelpic.twitter.com/IfrAriJfin
katniss gave prim the mockingjay pin and told her it meant nothing bad would happen to her and prim got picked for the games not even twenty minutes later 😭— ni pickens simith (@cooIpeopIe) May 1, 2022
Peeta from hunger games if he were a bottom https://t.co/kEpmr0MkXT— Joe Organa (@JoeOrgana) February 16, 2023
gale when katniss came home from the hunger games pic.twitter.com/mpuONmvLPz— m 🍂 (@blakeverdeen) October 22, 2023
James Corden would absolutely host the Hunger Games— Kate Leth (@kateleth) November 2, 2021
the braid in Katniss Everdeen’s hair: https://t.co/olqpOE5QPF— CHASE ICON (@chaseicon) September 9, 2020
katniss in the first half of thg: peeta is planning to kill me he's a mastermind manipulator who is waiting for my downfall— laly (@getawayeverlark) May 4, 2023
the peeta in question: pic.twitter.com/GGGu3Rbe1n
i like how katniss just automatically assumed finnick was making out with peeta's dead body before the possibility that he was doing cpr crossed her mind— clem ✰ (@mockingjvys) May 2, 2023
i love how during the entire saga everybody makes a point to talk about how bad of an actress katniss is and how she can't fake for shit and yet peeta was oblivious of how much she loved him even when she looked at him like this pic.twitter.com/RwPRHvtkyd— laly (@getawayeverlark) May 2, 2023
wonder if they’re gonna bopify lucy gray’s hanging tree like they did with katniss’— day (@balladofsongs) May 2, 2023
dean highbottom when coryo went to his office after lucy gray won the hunger games pic.twitter.com/3BfsQ3bFiP— kimi 🥝 (@kimichkis) October 21, 2023
Peeta: if it weren’t for the baby— jer (@putomiah) April 30, 2023
Katniss, the victors, and the whole nation of Panem: pic.twitter.com/nF5WncDAue
i just know their Ticketmaster crashed when the news broke that Katniss would be returning for the 75th Tribute Eras Hunger Games https://t.co/qp0TT4LFD1— Johnny Neff (@JohnnyNeff_) April 29, 2023
imagine how fun live tweeting the hunger games would’ve been when katniss cut down that tree branch— tia (@cursedhive) April 29, 2023
Katniss Everdeen at the end of The Hunger Games… pic.twitter.com/4BqfBXAPiQ— The Dom-Mariner (@InFeRn0AnT) October 20, 2023
Billy Porter is always dressed like he’s bout to announce the tributes of the Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/WRqrYW9jwx— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 27, 2020