Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    22 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week

    "my local chippy has a section to add cigarettes to your order. the american mind cant comprehend this"

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1.

    Twitter: @betbinch

    2.

    Twitter: @SophLouiseHall

    3.

    Twitter: @shirlpuzz

    4.

    Twitter: @thejenngannon

    5.

    Twitter: @hansmollman

    6.

    Twitter: @rrrosco

    7.

    Twitter: @bigdybbukenergy

    8.

    Twitter: @ilovemyfrogbear

    9.

    Twitter: @dyerAndie

    10.

    Twitter: @Vitu_E

    11.

    Twitter: @PrinceHAK33M

    12.

    Twitter: @_andrewkerr_

    13.

    Twitter: @mralistairgreen

    14.

    Twitter: @mralistairgreen

    15.

    Twitter: @imbethmccoll

    16.

    Twitter: @aflemingbrown

    17.

    Twitter: @joelgolby

    18.

    Twitter: @janhopi

    19.

    Twitter: @youngvulgarian

    20.

    Twitter: @lottelydia

    21.

    Twitter: @bylandee

    22.

    Twitter: @oldenoughtosay

    Thumbnail credit: CBS