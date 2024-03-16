22 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week
"my local chippy has a section to add cigarettes to your order. the american mind cant comprehend this"
1.
Who signed off on that name https://t.co/vhk4lChnpv— David ✨ (@betbinch) March 15, 2024
2.
When two self service machines go ‘don’t forget to scan or tap your Clubcard’ in perfect unison pic.twitter.com/rKW82R1DcO— Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) March 14, 2024
3.
I know you don’t like presenting your own show Lorraine but Christ this is a bit much https://t.co/5uPooOWlpf— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) March 13, 2024
4.
Why does the Rock look like he’s playing Gregg Wallace in a biopic? pic.twitter.com/mwq67DLhSL— Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) March 13, 2024
5.
crying in the club why is he so heavily reduced, why does he only have one review, what is his story pic.twitter.com/xpk0CokBrj— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 13, 2024
6.
we’re looking for kate instead https://t.co/w14xHGUuMj— ross. (@rrrosco) March 12, 2024
7.
just remembered the vision that came to me in a dream last night pic.twitter.com/WZs5C4WqA4— mj (@bigdybbukenergy) March 11, 2024
8.
mum and dad walking into parents evening together like they weren’t just threatening to get a divorce in the car https://t.co/invT2GbhK0— kyra (@ilovemyfrogbear) March 2, 2024
9.
Diana would've been sharp as fuck with Photoshop. pic.twitter.com/lPOUKMVpcQ— andie dyer (@dyerAndie) March 11, 2024
10.
Clapham Common when the rugby's on https://t.co/3sfWhUL4QG— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 27, 2024
11.
People that Cc your manager on work emails. https://t.co/oV8arZbRun— nope (@PrinceHAK33M) March 13, 2024
12.
Thinking about this again pic.twitter.com/099ywkjKGl— Andy (@_andrewkerr_) March 11, 2024
13.
Silly I know but one likes to imagine her majesty had a hand in editing Kate’s photograph from up in hea’n , smiling that mischievous smile of hers with a trace of marmalade sandwich on her sensuous lips xx 🇬🇧— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) March 11, 2024
14.
💔🥹 https://t.co/iNKv2sOeZU pic.twitter.com/XQW1FQ3zQl— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) March 11, 2024
15.
https://t.co/idx1gJdSGc pic.twitter.com/YRmr6gsn8i— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) March 13, 2024
16.
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/P713nA51Ow— Alex Fleming-Brown (@aflemingbrown) March 11, 2024
17.
did a little photoshop job on fiverr over the weekend and just got an e-mail saying i'm "going to be beheaded"?? any lawyers on here— JOEL GOLBY STAN ACCOUNT (@joelgolby) March 11, 2024
18.
I can think of at least seven https://t.co/Tkt6qOPLdF— j 🇵🇸 (@janhopi) March 8, 2024
19.
unfortunately very charmed by the drunk woman on the tube who saw a seat becoming free and whispered "oh! what a treat!"— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 6, 2024
20.
hearty laugh at the idea of British train companies lecturing people on responsibility https://t.co/rgkeBu9kgg— Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) March 5, 2024
21.
my local chippy has a section to add cigarettes to your order. the american mind cant comprehend this pic.twitter.com/VNoEKD5ruA— landee🏴❤️ (@bylandee) March 4, 2024
22.
replies to this are gold https://t.co/6rsL0SVIuK— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) March 5, 2024
Thumbnail credit: CBS