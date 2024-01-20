36 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week
"eating soup with crusty bread and butter: this is wonderful, what a good time I’m having eating soup when the crusty bread and butter is finished: I’m suddenly bored"
1.
Bit late to give advice. pic.twitter.com/ZVMICmM3be— june lewins 🐦 (@joonloons) August 29, 2020
2.
It's nice to hear the enlarged prostate's side of the story for once https://t.co/jy3qCC64vo— Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 18, 2024
3.
When you’re not sure when bin day https://t.co/cFabOOtElp— Grace (@graceyldn) January 12, 2024
4.
They’re turning that Traitors room into their very own Mojo Dojo Casa House. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/VN5AhEbf4p— Dominic Beesley (@Dommeister) January 19, 2024
5.
Metro girl pls you have to chill. play it cool a little , let him come to you https://t.co/Iaykx29YDu— Aidan Milan (@AidanMilan) January 18, 2024
6.
Good morning, please take the lift to the fifth floor for the national disgrace of your choice. pic.twitter.com/ceGis8H7Qt— Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 11, 2024
7.
older man in the pub asked for help replying to a text because his phone wasn’t working. he just had the brightness down really low. turned it up & saw he’d accidentally sent reams of jibberish & emojis to a woman he was trying to offer condolences to on the death of her husband https://t.co/K7x5BeSVy4— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) January 12, 2024
8.
Center Parcs locking forcing ppl to stay inside their cabins when the Queen died https://t.co/tTpXqcYQCz— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) January 11, 2024
9.
Charles and Kate lying in opposite hospital beds today.. pic.twitter.com/BhAgzvTejf— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) January 18, 2024
10.
another day where getting out of my warm bed to face yet another cruel day becomes an unbearable challenge pic.twitter.com/tvsbUWwrD2— bally singh (@putasinghonit) January 18, 2024
11.
“We’re going to head into breakout groups” pic.twitter.com/5xhr7N20jw— Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) January 18, 2024
12.
"What's the charge?! Eating a toddler?! A succulent Scottish toddler?!" https://t.co/rxHX8ijFLb pic.twitter.com/ltN1kVsfnA— Sarcasticus ☭ 🇵🇸 (@Sarcasticus__) January 18, 2024
13.
You what? https://t.co/UAbynoWZp6 pic.twitter.com/z1afLq60eB— Grace (@graceyldn) January 18, 2024
14.
Paul doesn’t even realise he’s the one in the relationship agreeing to a threeway that will end in him getting kicked out of the house #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/uA1aZkBSjV— Philip J. Ellis (he/him) (@Philip_Ellis) January 17, 2024
15.
Needless to say, this isn't a term we'd use to describe the weather.— Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2024
16.
Just clapped so hard at Harry being an absolute genius backstabber that my watch tried to call me an ambulance #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/g5X0ecbpxh— Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) January 17, 2024
17.
Primark are getting ready for Bianca’s return to EastEnders pic.twitter.com/IweZS9Uom3— 🌞 Katrina🌛 (@KatMarBax) January 17, 2024
18.
Me asking my sex positive friend if they want to play battleships: pic.twitter.com/ToZjejNwf5— Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) January 14, 2024
19.
another day where getting out of my warm bed to face yet another cruel day becomes an unbearable challenge pic.twitter.com/tvsbUWwrD2— bally singh (@putasinghonit) January 18, 2024
20.
the PE department at the school prom: https://t.co/Ps1d77QHD5— emily 🖤 (@emilymaegrx) January 12, 2024
21.
Today,when changing for PE, a girl came to me&whispered that she’d forgotten to put some knickers on this morn. I reassured her that it’s ok,we have spares&it happens to us all&‘we’ve all been there’.— Miss C (@MissC_1717) January 12, 2024
I then overheard her whispering to others that Miss C has no knickers either😩 pic.twitter.com/JVh6Qy4iC5
22.
https://t.co/0tTqzbar6C pic.twitter.com/MlZl6Nry6R— Josh (@JoshxReid) January 11, 2024
23.
https://t.co/43My7vEws5 pic.twitter.com/mSE2LOenPM— Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) January 15, 2024
24.
thanks for confirming that I’m an evil gay bbc news x pic.twitter.com/eRf6uQWLyv— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 16, 2024
25.
taking this pic to my lip filler lady https://t.co/NDQRAZdz5q— Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) January 17, 2024
26.
these were my Stanley cup pic.twitter.com/IFH64XxHSz— rowan ☆ (@myhonestfface) January 13, 2024
27.
Posh culture isn’t saltburn it’s putting a 60p box of ibuprofen on Splitwise— Megan Townsend (@mmtowns) January 17, 2024
28.
https://t.co/y9APqIacjd pic.twitter.com/l5wwnp4e3H— bread and poses (@breadandposes) January 17, 2024
29.
Identify the location of the junction in the pipework for your central heating with this one weird trick. pic.twitter.com/kvlo1i0Izh— Tom Forth (@thomasforth) January 17, 2024
30.
“Going anywhere nice this summer?”— Average Human Teessider (@utb_smith) January 18, 2024
“Yeah. Agincourt” https://t.co/6ISuuPuHbm
31.
eating soup with crusty bread and butter: this is wonderful, what a good time I’m having— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 18, 2024
eating soup when the crusty bread and butter is finished: I’m suddenly bored
32.
Eastenders’ newest criminal matriarch and her large sons pic.twitter.com/CtFOpr0M5s— Emily✨ (@_emilyoram) January 12, 2024
33.
if you wear this outfit into a bank they automatically approve the loan https://t.co/SD9lDA3Prr— derek guy (@dieworkwear) January 18, 2024
34.
Daytime TV in January pic.twitter.com/4vijnjyRqy— Niall Gray (@NiallGray) January 11, 2024
Thumbnail credit: Fox