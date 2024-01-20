Skip To Content
    36 British Tweets That Cracked Us Up This Week

    "eating soup with crusty bread and butter: this is wonderful, what a good time I’m having eating soup when the crusty bread and butter is finished: I’m suddenly bored"

    1.

    Twitter: @joonloons

    2.

    Twitter: @IvanBrett

    3.

    Twitter: @graceyldn

    4.

    Twitter: @Dommeister

    5.

    Twitter: @AidanMilan

    6.

    Twitter: @tompeck

    7.

    Twitter: @imbethmccoll

    8.

    Twitter: @randomstuffxzxz

    9.

    Twitter: @randomstuffxzxz

    10.

    Twitter: @putasinghonit

    11.

    Twitter: @ourrachblogs

    12.

    Twitter: @Sarcasticus__

    13.

    Twitter: @graceyldn

    14.

    Twitter: @Philip_Ellis

    15.

    Twitter: @metoffice

    16.

    Twitter: @MarthedeFerrer

    17.

    Twitter: @KatMarBax

    18.

    Twitter: @dgellis0907

    19.

    Twitter: @putasinghonit

    20.

    Twitter: @emilymaegrx

    21.

    Twitter: @MissC_1717

    22.

    Twitter: @JoshxReid

    23.

    Twitter: @dandouglas

    24.

    Twitter: @scottygb

    25.

    Twitter: @amelia_perrin

    26.

    Twitter: @myhonestfface

    27.

    Twitter: @mmtowns

    28.

    Twitter: @breadandposes

    29.

    Twitter: @thomasforth

    30.

    Twitter: @utb_smith

    31.

    Twitter: @hansmollman

    32.

    Twitter: @_emilyoram

    33.

    Twitter: @dieworkwear

    34.

    Twitter: @NiallGray

    Thumbnail credit: Fox