23 British Tweets That Kept Us Laughing On This Cold January Week
"Imagine conscription happened and you ended up serving in the same unit as Ant McPartlin"
1.
men used to go to war and now they race you on the tube for a seat— Laiba (@_libsxo) January 25, 2024
2.
Sold one of my leopard print coats on Vinted. Never felt more shamed in my life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uGL5JJ8lfm— Tori (@blondietori88) January 22, 2024
3.
A short story about a packet of prawn cocktail crisps pic.twitter.com/jYKlPMjBrq— K ❤️ (@misskaren1981) January 22, 2024
4.
Literally the best message to ever receive from someone pic.twitter.com/PDx7hzKBkl— Sophie (@sophierebeccaf) January 24, 2024
5.
We're coming 🤬🤬🏴🏴🇬🇧🇬🇧— Kev (@KevinessW) January 24, 2024
It's over for Russia 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🥳🥳🎈🎈 https://t.co/cxR7KBWT81 pic.twitter.com/UGVdfDljUu
6.
Ross: “I will avenge my mum”— Kyle Pedley (@KyleBPedley) January 24, 2024
Ross avenging his mum…#TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/NZoUk9YBtx
7.
Imagine conscription happened and you ended up serving in the same unit as Ant McPartlin— Andy (@_andrewkerr_) January 25, 2024
8.
the nation after waiting 5 long days to see ross avenge diane, for him to be banished #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/y6z5k7TRm1— charlotte walter (@charlotteeeew) January 24, 2024
9.
Honestly, this was my outfit first! 🤷🏻♂️🙄😂 #letthechallengebegin #TraitorsUK #GOT pic.twitter.com/xGwhmWmpxj— James Mackenzie (@jarmackenzie) January 25, 2024
10.
Right now someone is filling out their application for The Traitors S3 blissfully unaware that in 12 months' time Twitter will be calling them thick as pig shit— David ✨ (@betbinch) January 25, 2024
11.
me seeing Harry from The Traitors on instagram in a Balenciaga t-shirt at Oakley Court mansion… pic.twitter.com/sIdQ5qKLJt— jack rooke 👋 (@jackrooke) January 25, 2024
12.
Ngl this is UK erasure!! 😂 Bob the Builder is a geezer!! https://t.co/PIqMvv1Ugj— maxine 🇵🇸 (@maxinethepoet) January 25, 2024
13.
Ross carrying out his masterplan to take down all the other Traitors. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/BX6DgpTBwo— Dominic Beesley (@Dommeister) January 24, 2024
14.
January 25, 2024
15.
me at 11:00pm on a night out // me at 11:05pm on a night out pic.twitter.com/1BETXQCEBE— stephen (@stepheniscowboy) January 26, 2024
16.
Do I smell another day off coming? https://t.co/M5DXIIyeHc— Billy (@billy_btm) January 26, 2024
17.
How I sprinkle Parmesan on my pasta: pic.twitter.com/q9eM3Lc79e— 𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖍𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘 (@ruthxcasey) January 25, 2024
18.
thinking about the time I accidentally said LinkedIn Park aloud for everyone to hear pic.twitter.com/Id55oDhisq— ayesha (@lilgreeenghoul) January 25, 2024
19.
Need a 4,000 word long read about how they are in the same cinematic universe like I need air pic.twitter.com/a7wWMZg0mS— Megan Townsend (@mmtowns) January 24, 2024
20.
“do you date people depending on their uni results”, “can you have a crush when you’re 30” why are people on here always talking like they’re at a year 8 sleepover— michael wave (@SzMarsupial) January 24, 2024
21.
me thinking about gandalf pic.twitter.com/aRwWMXlVdG— stephen (@stepheniscowboy) January 26, 2024
22.
Traitor: I just don’t know who the traitors are.— Ned Hartley (@NedHartley) January 26, 2024
[A weird, breathy cover of “The Vengabus is coming” plays for absolutely no reason]
23.
This has absolutely seen me off on the Year 5/6 teachers group on Facebook. Properly cracked up. pic.twitter.com/Cjeqv0PvXf— Ashley Booth (@MrBoothY6) January 26, 2024
Thumbnail credits: BBC / CBBC