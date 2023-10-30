18 Of The Greatest Chandler Bing Moments

With the sad passing of Matthew Perry, it's time for us to look back and share some of his best moments as Chandler Bing in Friends.
So, here are 17 of our favourite Chandler Bing moments:
1. When he got stuck in ATM vestibule.
2. Moving to Yemen.
3. When he's in the box.
5. When he tries to quit smoking with the help of hypnotism.
6. When he almost spent Christmas in Tulsa.
7. The handcuffs scene.
8. The cheesecake.
9. When Monica chopped Chandler's toe off.
10. When he runs after Kathy.
11. When he hooked up with Joey's sister.
12. Eddie.
13. When he was trying to propose.
14. When he kisses phoebe.
15. When the guy thinks he's called Toby.
16. The naked restaurant walk out.
17. When he can't smile.
What's your favourite Chandler moment? Let us know in the comments.
Image credits: NBC