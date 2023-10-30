    18 Of The Greatest Chandler Bing Moments

    The ones where he made everyone laugh.

    by
    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    With the sad passing of Matthew Perry, it's time for us to look back and share some of his best moments as Chandler Bing in Friends.

    NBC

    So, here are 17 of our favourite Chandler Bing moments:

    1. When he got stuck in ATM vestibule.

    If there's anyone we viewers want to see stuck in an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre, it's Chandler Bing. His inner monologue is simply perfect, and Matthew played it out with a comic elegance only he could. "Is it sugarless?" 

    2. Moving to Yemen.

    Ah, Janis and Chandler – they gave us so many excellent moments. But the best Chandler-Janis scene has to be when Chandler, in order to get Janis out of his life, tells her she's moving to Yemen. Of course, when she goes to the airport with him, he actually has to go to Yemen. We then get one of Chandler's classic lines which he says to an elderly lady: "When we get to Yemen, can I live with you?"

    3. When he's in the box.

    Friends always seemed to nail their Thanksgiving episodes, "The One With Chandler in a Box" can mainly be remembered for, well, Chandler in a box. After kissing Kathy, he attempts to show what Joey means to him by staying in a box for six hours. Despite him not saying anything for a whole lot of the episode, his little mutters here and there, and the little finger through the whole is definitely how we remember this episode. 

    4. When Monica thinks he has a thing for sharks.

    This mix-up led to a pretty hilarious Monica-Chandler scene. It's when she visits him in Tulsa, and he quickly switches the channel over from porn to a sealife program featuring sharks. Chandler's confusion at Monica choosing to put on sharks during their next sexual interaction is excellent. 

    5. When he tries to quit smoking with the help of hypnotism.

    Who can forget when Chandler is trying to give up smoking, and Rachell gives him a hypnosis tape to help him stop. Of course, the tape is for a woman (it was oddly gendered for some reason but it was the '90s), and Chandler begins to adopt what was perceived to be more feminine traits. 

    6. When he almost spent Christmas in Tulsa.

    Nothing says Christmas like a stolen ham, according to the Miss Oklahoma runner-up, at least. Not only does Chandler break his no-smoking vow, but he also gets ham on his tie. Classic.

    7. The handcuffs scene.

    NBC

    Is this perhaps Chandler's most iconic moment? I would say it's gotta be up there, mainly because it was a complete accident on set, and of course, Matthew Perry played it off with absolute perfection. The whole scene with him and Rachel is hilarious, but the fist pump when he hits his head with the drawer is simply wonderful. 

    8. The cheesecake.

    NBC

    It's another (kinda rare) Chandler and Rachel scene, but one that totally works of course. The obsession with the stolen cheesecake from Mama's Little Bakery, Chicago Illinois, ending in the cute and hilarious resolution to eat it off the floor. Of course, we can't not mention Joey's entrance at the end, pulling his fork out of his jacket pocket. 

    9. When Monica chopped Chandler's toe off.

    This is a classic flashback moment – Monica got a bit too caught up in flaunting her newfound confidence and Chandler paid the price. It's not the most romantic Chandler-Monica moment, but it's definitely one of the funniest.

    10. When he runs after Kathy.

    NBC

    The scenes that are in the main streets of NYC are always fun, because they're pretty rare, and this one is no exception. Chandler running to bump into Kathy 'naturally' after seeing her on a run is a hilarious sequence, with him frantically running through traffic. 

    11. When he hooked up with Joey's sister.

    Chandler broke the ultimate bro code when he kissed Joey's sister, but what makes this a truly great moment is the fact that he forgot which sister he got with. If you were wondering, it's Mary Angela.

    12. Eddie.

    When Joey moves out we get introduced to Chandler’s new roommate Eddie. Eddie soon begins to behave somewhat erratically, leading to some classic Chandler reactions. While this dynamic is somewhat dated, particularly with Chandler's hard gaslight at the end, we still get some prime Chandler out of it. 

    13. When he was trying to propose.

    Nbc / Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank

    This scene embodies all of Chandler's blubbering awkwardness. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong, and Chandler just makes things so much worse – it’s poetry to behold. 

    14. When he kisses phoebe.

    The pure awkwardness of this scene is wonderful to watch. It's probably Chandler and Phoebe's funniest scene together, and both actors step up to make it a hilarious watch. 

    15. When the guy thinks he's called Toby.

    This is one of Chandler's most relatable moments; his colleague mistakenly called him Toby, and why didn't he correct him? Because there was a donut on the line. We've all been there (but hopefully none of us have ended up trashing our own office in the process).

    16. The naked restaurant walk out.

    What an iconic picture that is, and it’s a hilarious scene in general. After Susie asks Chandler to wear her panties to dinner and then abandons him with no clothes in the toilet. The integration with Joey and Ross is perfect. 


    17. When he can't smile.

    There's no denying Chandler's a good-looking guy, but when the camera comes out it's another story. Thankfully Joey stepped up, but the engagement pics could've been much worse.

    What's your favourite Chandler moment? Let us know in the comments.

    Image credits: NBC