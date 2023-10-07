The Funniest British Tweets We Saw This Week Will Have You Laughing All The Way To Buckingham Palace
1.
Sorry but if I saw someone stealing from Tesco I’m minding my own business! Is it my fathers company?— Di✌🏾 (@DiDi_3090) October 2, 2023
2.
ppl that haven't lived in the country don't understand that u will have REAL beefs w specific animals. we had a fox that was scaring deer and ate my sister's rabbit n the night we caught him was like we got Bin Laden— a sad little man (@DAVIDPLEASESTOP) October 1, 2023
3.
How is this not a Fake Showbiz News tweet? I am completely and utterly obsessed with two roasts Nicole pic.twitter.com/UrSEnqgGGU— Carl (@_carlbxrch) October 1, 2023
4.
Me as a child in the playground: https://t.co/zdEa3gw0LZ— Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) September 30, 2023
5.
I’m convinced Royal Mail’s idea of a delivery attempt is taking a deep breath outside of the door before running off with your package.— Amina (@yeahshewrites) October 1, 2023
6.
SE London two bed available for 45-50 minutes while I go to big Tesco. £120 x https://t.co/LvkOgVGFNc— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) September 30, 2023
7.
A lot of people my age have opted out of they workplace pensions— 🇱🇦 (@lamzyco) September 28, 2023
They’re gonna have to legalise euthanasia by time we retire because mate
8.
Who has hacked Susan Boyle’s Spotify may I ask? pic.twitter.com/mTkMdveuGk— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) September 18, 2023
9.
Getting older is watching more and more of the people in your life do half-marathons— Friend of Paddington (@TommyBoyce13) September 17, 2023
10.
heard your boyfriend doesn't use a teaspoon to peel the ginger. he's just going at it with a knife. look how hard he's concentrating. he's lost half of it already. that's good ginger going in the bin there. pathetic.— jan (@janhopi) September 22, 2023
11.
He looks like every character in Only Fools And Horses https://t.co/Uiwvi6QwNA— Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) September 23, 2023
12.
You've got 4G Superfast broadband to google it Kev x https://t.co/ZeVG4Vypkx— Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) September 25, 2023
13.
Sorry but this makes me want to eat a live hen pic.twitter.com/RRsUkPBr2N— Hello Gillian (@mippy) October 2, 2023
14.
HS2. Really can’t believe this. I wanna run to u pic.twitter.com/5jRhD3vHH7— Monopoly Phonic® (@MonopolyPhonic) October 2, 2023
15.
No one in the history of earth has ever spelt Charlotte like this pic.twitter.com/NTAt2xyEap— char manning 🌟 (@xylottie) October 1, 2023
16.
Lol my actual worst nightmare, do you think this is what God does to you when you die https://t.co/bBlFN9Z9OS— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) October 1, 2023
17.
Not to be all insane moments in British politics, but here's Suella Braverman standing on a dog pic.twitter.com/fuilOOihFO— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) October 3, 2023
18.
Camp pic.twitter.com/gnY6Wfs66t— Bet Lynchs Fag (@BetLynchsFag) October 3, 2023
19.
someone has snuck a stack of these beer mats into Tory conference and is handing them out to delegates #HS2 pic.twitter.com/cp3XKtCSsT— Jon Stone (@joncstone) October 3, 2023
20.
Just overheard my Dad say to the cat “you’re looking very smart”— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 3, 2023
21.
I think we can agree he ensures all women are dry pic.twitter.com/Y87bIqbalr— remand chic (@our_jesse) October 2, 2023
22.
I made a spelling mistake at work today.— Chris Sawyer (@ahchrissawyer) October 3, 2023
But I apologised in the exact same place I made the mistake, so everyone forgave me. The end. pic.twitter.com/XEmnU15BTe
23.
My daughter - explaining what she learnt about the Russian revolution today genuinely just referred to Rasputin as "the slutty little wizard man".— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 2, 2023
24.
The over 30's category on X-Factor pic.twitter.com/voVLq5T2S5— Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) October 2, 2023
25.
Me, greeting you at the door and asking if you've brought me back a wee surprise from the shop pic.twitter.com/fPTZfUm1AY— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) September 28, 2023
26.
Are you a man or a woman? Sorry, only 63 year olds are allowed to smoke. Yeah, just another nine hours til we're in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/acpX6wKKu7— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 4, 2023
27.
imagine being 79 begging your 80 year old mate to go in the shops for you for 20 B&H https://t.co/NA1jnhmIVr— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) October 4, 2023
28.
Funny how gender is immovable but you can transition into being a fucking terrible prime minister without anyone ever voting for you— Natasha Hodgson (@NatashaHodgson) October 4, 2023
29.
Priti calling Suella an attention seeker loll the girls r fighting! Watford v Harrow https://t.co/wqwGSaWI1c— Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) October 3, 2023
30.
When you’re writing the BBC News liveblog and someone interrupts to take your breakfast order pic.twitter.com/n2X91lvOWL— Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) October 4, 2023
Thumbnail credits: CBS / BBC / ITV