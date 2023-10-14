The Funniest British Tweets That Had Us Rolling With Laughter This Week
"beckham documentary has me on the edge of my seat wondering what’s going to happen in a tournament that took place 25 years ago"
1.
Despite being a bottle of Thai cooking sauce this guy is 100% part of the Matey bubble bath extended universe pic.twitter.com/eX3kMnULDd— Pez D Spencer (@Glorio) October 8, 2023
2.
beckham documentary has me on the edge of my seat wondering what’s going to happen in a tournament that took place 25 years ago— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 9, 2023
3.
https://t.co/QNfi4eqx5b pic.twitter.com/XFGxRh7awU— Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) October 10, 2023
4.
Saw somebody call them the Tory Heartstopper last night and it's all I've been thinking about since pic.twitter.com/cZrEECduvA— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 9, 2023
5.
when i see someone i knew from school in tesco #BBUK pic.twitter.com/BQAJjuJkex— will 🎃 (@janinessharon) October 8, 2023
6.
big brother: how are you enjoying the house— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) October 8, 2023
jenkin: pic.twitter.com/fMpqzX0wna
7.
His job is just Speech pic.twitter.com/lAWZoGnceT— Eleanor (@eleanorkpenny) October 9, 2023
8.
the bed bugs arriving at st pancras station looking for the victoria line pic.twitter.com/zcIGka3jSX— J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) October 8, 2023
9.
me when I start a new job and HR ask how I'm settling in pic.twitter.com/Xc1EsW2CoB— andrew (@floellaumbagabe) October 8, 2023
10.
sold two things on vinted pic.twitter.com/tfmcQRmnym— Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) October 8, 2023
11.
Hey girl are you the North of England, because I want to promise you the greatest rail you’ve ever had and then immediately disappoint you.— Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) October 5, 2023
12.
nowadays I really do see where guy fawkes was coming from— flamin nora (@katierpacker) October 4, 2023
13.
this is also conservative housing policy https://t.co/AfEIHrZXJ7— 𝔐𝔞𝔤𝔫𝔢𝔱𝔰 🧲 (@PerthshireMags) October 4, 2023
14.
The picture makes it look like the dog was the culprit pic.twitter.com/Ax44iiYqdf— James (@DrJamesJBailey) October 12, 2023
15.
this country is a fucking shithole but i am so fiercely patriotic about our plugs man. greatest in the world https://t.co/CrQ4JsiWaM— marc (@feelingsplain) October 12, 2023
16.
Swedish people when you hint at being possibly fed in their home: pic.twitter.com/T1CnoZQ1UN— Hamza Jahanzeb (@hamzajahanzeb) October 12, 2023
17.
https://t.co/5BmhnK5Eez pic.twitter.com/RG2YrKWE7K— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 11, 2023
18.
Holly Willoughby walking round the This Morning studio pic.twitter.com/ra7JpzIquW— Gail Platt’s Stinkhole (@katecrimed) October 10, 2023
19.
putting away the christmas decs in january: pic.twitter.com/KCq2rG9gG9— bally singh (@putasinghonit) October 11, 2023
20.
I work in a prison & I just had a lad in and I was moaning about the traffic on the M62 on the way in this morning and he said 'at least it doesn't take you 6 years to get home' 😂💀💀💀— Hannah (@hannah1989__) October 11, 2023
21.
October 9, 2023