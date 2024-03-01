Alison Hammond Breaks Down Her Best Moments

Alison Hammond is a national treasure, so we had to get her into the studio to break down her most iconic moments – buckle up and get ready to relive some true TV gold.
When she hit our screens on Big Brother
The This Morning segment that almost saw her getting arrested in Italy
What is quite possibly the most iconic Beyoncé interview (and the tensest game of Connect 4 ever captured on screen)
That time she married The Rock on live TV
The brutally honest Blade Runner interview
When she accidentally pushed one of the poor This Morning models into the river
And then of course her newest show, Smart TV