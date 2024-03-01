Skip To Content
    Alison Hammond Breaks Down Her Best Moments

    "Yes, it was a joke. But imagine looking into Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and actually doing your vows. In my head, it really happened."

    Hanifah Rahman
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Alison Hammond is a national treasure, so we had to get her into the studio to break down her most iconic moments – buckle up and get ready to relive some true TV gold.

    Person smiling in a black sequined outfit at an awards event
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    When she hit our screens on Big Brother

    Two individuals from a TV show sitting together, person on the left smiling towards someone off-camera
    ITV

    We were first introduced to Al back in 2002, and even though she didn't win, she certainly left her mark. If you watched back then, you might remember when one of the picnic benches got broken. "The thing is, before you go into Big Brother, they say anything you break, you've got to pay for it." She revealed. "So I pretended that I didn't really do it." 

    The This Morning segment that almost saw her getting arrested in Italy

    A person dressed as a police officer and another in a glamorous outfit posing, with blurred tourists in the background
    ITV

    Alison knew things were going to go downhill before they even went live, "I could see but that police officer was not having it and then I could hear [the studio] in my ear, going 'we're going live in five, four, three, two, and we're live.'" The worst part about the fiasco is that they did have the permits, the police officer just didn't believe it!

    What is quite possibly the most iconic Beyoncé interview (and the tensest game of Connect 4 ever captured on screen)

    Character in a turtleneck plays Connect Four in a movie scene
    ITV

    Everyone in the Beyhive is well aware of B's affinity to Connect 4, as was Alison And we're lucky – if it wasn't for Al, we would have never seen this gem. "The people around were like 'don't take that game in, she's not going to enjoy it.'" She explains, "But she absolutely loved it, so I ignored them. And I took my carrier bag in anyway".

    That time she married The Rock on live TV

    A man and Alison, both in wedding attire, appear in a TV show segment titled &quot;ALISON&#x27;S REUNITED WITH THE ROCK.&quot;
    ITV

    "Yes, it was a joke. But imagine looking into Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and actually doing your vows. In my head, it really happened." Need we say more?

    The brutally honest Blade Runner interview

    Three people laughing and conversing in a warmly lit room, seated comfortably around a small table
    ITV

    Now most people tend to blag it when they do interviews and they haven't seen a film, but not our Alison. So why did she admit to never having seen the original Bladerunner?  Alison explains, "my mum always said, 'tell the truth'. I've never seen it. So I just told the truth." And just like Ryan, we appreciate her candor. 

    When she accidentally pushed one of the poor This Morning models into the river

    Two people attempt a daring cold water plunge on live TV, with one person wearing a colorful outfit
    ITV

    This moment solidifies Alison's status as a national sweetheart – she managed to stay in peak presenter mode, while admitting that, at the time, she genuinely thought she may have accidentally killed him. Iconic. 

    And then of course her newest show, Smart TV

    Three hosts stand on the set of a TV show titled &#x27;Smart TV,&#x27; smiling for the photo
    Sky

    Smart TV is for anyone who loves TV, but Alison admits, "It's not really about TV. It's just about a group of people having a really good night out talking about TV. Yes, we try and buy a few games here and there. But ultimately, it's Josh and Rob, taking the mickey out of me." And what more could you want for some evening entertainment? 

