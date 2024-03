When I first tried pimple patches in my twenties, it’s no exaggeration to say that my life changed. They kept my pimples clean and protected from my hands, and I was even able to touch the blemish through the patch without transferring oil or debris to the irritated area. And, amazingly, the patches provided some coverage, too; their transparent material blurred the redness of my zits so the area didn’t stand out as much. Now they’re truly my holy grail, desert-island item.