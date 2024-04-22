This $8 Shower Doo-Dad Has Given Me The Cleanest Hair Of My Life

If you’ve ever dutifully shampooed your hair only to be met with greasy roots and flaky strands post-shower, you feel my pain. I hate the feeling of oily hair and itchy dandruff, so whenever shampoo day fails to actually clean my hair, I’m equal parts frustrated and uncomfortable.
Best of all, this is a truly quick fix; the scrubber adds only about 10 seconds to my shower routine.
Promising reviews:
Get it from Amazon for $6.77+ (available in 23 colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.