37 Organization Products If Your Home Is So Messy It Stresses You Out

1. A popular pack of six Command cord bundlers so you can, once and for all, get a handle on the knotted mass of electronics cables and appliance cords that are taking over your apartment like the iron-fisted rats who rule New York City. There is a way out, I promise!!
The bundlers work with damage-free adhesive.
Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own and for maybe $30 in total I feel like my whole life got a facelift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart
Get the pack of six from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A set of six over-the-door shelves to easily store anything from hair accessories to shoes to pantry items to toys. Since it doesn't take up extra room on the floor, it'll help you *really* maximize space in your home.
Promising reviews: "Studio apartment living doesn’t provide much space for a lot of furniture or closet space, so you gotta be creative in utilizing what space you have to work with to get the type of storage you need. I use this to organize stuff needed before heading out the door: winter gloves, lint rollers, anti-static spray, face masks, reusable shopping bags, doggie piddle pads. It’s worth noting that it’s very sturdy, hangs straight (particularly when filled), and when needed can wipe or vacuum it. Clever invention, especially for those of us renters who are not allowed to attach shelving with hardware." —emmodiva
"I can't stop buying these! We downsized from a condo to a smaller apartment and needed a place for smaller items since we lost some drawer and shelf space. Easy to assemble, well-made, clear plastic windows on the compartments so that you can see the contents, and versatile (we will be able to use these no matter where we live, since they fit easily over a standard door). Be sure you don't discard the cardboard pieces — those fit into the sides of the compartments to stabilize them." —woonhhi
Get a set of six from Amazon for $19.87 (available in 10 colors).
3. An ingenious over-the-door laundry hamper for making it *as easy as possible* to clear your floor of dirty towels and clothes — and giving you back the space that a sagging laundry basket would've taken up on the ground.
Promising review: "Very convenient. I'd been looking for new laundry baskets to keep in my bathroom so my family didn't just throw clothes into a pile on the floor. There isn't a lot of floor space in there, so I was looking for a tall narrow basket and found these. They are great. I put one on the back of the door and one hanging from a towel rack and labeled one for light colors and, without even asking, my family has been putting their clothes in the correct bin, and I just need to unzip and let the clothes fall into the laundry basket, and they are ready to go into the wash. I really like them." —D. Jelte
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and sets of one and two).
4. A cute accordion folder with tabs for your important documents because there'll always be some physical papers you'll need to keep track of, no matter how many of your bills are paperless. This way you can file them away somewhere safe instead of dumping them on your kitchen counter indefinitely.
Promising review: "I wanted an expanding file holder that was not bulky, had five tabs, and was cute. And I am totally in love with this! The color is exactly how I imagined it to be! I used a Pigma Micron pen when writing on the tab labels, let it dry for a while, and it didn’t smudge off like I thought it might. There are five tabs, but you can use the extra space to put in binder paper or use as an additional space for another class. Highly recommend!" —lesley
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in five patterns).
5. A set of reviewer-beloved closet dividers to easily separate and section your shelves, so you can stack linens, clothes, toiletries, and anything you like into neat piles that won't topple over. These are super helpful for jumpstarting tidying up!
The plastic-coated metal dividers are 12 inches tall and 3 inches wide. They don't require any installation hardware and slip easily onto standard shelving (wood, pressed board, or melamine shelving up .75 inches thick).
Promising reviews: "Easy to use and made a big difference. Love these! They saved my linen closet from being a cluttered mess. They just slide on your shelf and change your life." —Rebecca V
"These are AMAZING. I always was frustrated with trying to keep my cardigans, sweatshirts, and sweatpants from falling on top of each other on the closet shelf, and now I could not be happier. The separators actually triple the space I could use because they straighten items and eliminate unused space. Installed in a matter of minutes. HIGHLY RECOMMEND for those who need some organization in the closet, but are not sure where to start. Suitable for my wood shelves that are a little less than one inch. We live in an apartment and I wanted something to just slide off and take at the end of the lease, with no damage to the closet." —Jay
Get a set of four from Amazon for $17.99.
6. A pack of stackable huge storage bins with handles and clear windows so once you pack them full of your stuff, you can see everything inside without having to open them back up.
Promising review: "These bags offer a perfect solution for my storage. I was able to put my seasonal items like summer clothes, comforters, jeans, pillows, etc. I also was able to put the stuffed animals my children were playing with when they were young but I did not have the heart to throw away for sentimental reasons. I like the part that I can see through what I placed inside. Once filled up, I was able to carry it to my shed because the bags were light." —Kassandra C. Salinas
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors/patterns and five quantities).
7. A slim rolling storage cart sturdy enough to hold a plethora of items and narrow enough to fit in the few inches between your bed and nightstand, washer and dryer, or sink and bathtub. A versatile organization home run if there ever was one.
Promising review: "I think this is one of the best buys I have made to help organize my living space. I used one in the laundry room for all those bottles of detergent, one in the bath next to the sink and one in my pantry for large spice jars. Very reasonably priced and quite easy to assemble, and moves around easily. I do move them carefully since the stuff I have on them is heavy." —Shinhopple
Get it from Amazon for $18.69 (available in three colors).
8. A compact, sturdy vertical shoe tower because a sea of disarrayed shoes by the front door is kind of the worst.
Promising review: "Love it! This shoe rack is a lifesaver in keeping my entryway in my apartment looking neat and organized! So happy I bought it; easy to assemble and it looks great! Highly recommend as a great way to keep shoes organized especially when you have a lot of guests visiting!" —SM
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
9. A hanging purse organizer to add some extra protection against dust and scratches while you're on your organizing kick. Handbags need TLC, too.
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catch-all now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $13.83+ (available in four colors).
10. A popular pan holder because your shelves don't have to be a terrifying mass of loosely Tetris-ed pots and pans that may come tumbling down at any moment. This rack will neatly organize them and give you your pantry space back.
Promising review: "We have old cupboards, without the drawers that pull out to make access easier. Before we got this rack, our pots and pans were a jumble in a cupboard beneath the cook top. We have so much more space now that the skillets are stacked on this rack. A side benefit is that the nonstick pans don't get scratched because they aren't stacked inside one another. We love it." —Susan E.
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors/finishes).
11. A freestanding stackable cabinet organizer that'll (*drumroll*) neatly organize the many, many water bottles you've acquired over the past decade. Really, have you ever seen anything so beautiful?! As a millennial water bottle lover (unwitting collector?) I HAVE NOT.
This can also be used for wine bottles.
Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my koozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" —Heather
Get an eight-bottle holder from Amazon for $32.99 (available in six sizes and three colors).
12. A clever, reviewer-beloved suspended storage hammock to neatly keep your kids' stuffies and lovies out of the way (read: Off. The. FLOOR!!) yet still accessible.
Promising reviews: "As any parent knows, stuffed animals appear in droves and take up more space than any other toy. Every holiday, every visit somewhere, they all seem to end up eliciting a stuffed animal in return. Oh, had a playdate? Watch your child come home with their friend's old stuffed animal collection. This hammock keeps the favorite ones right at hand while you quietly smuggle the old ones out in bins. It needs a corner wall as it hangs by three hooks which are included. Stretches out pretty far so you can keep dozens of toys in it with no problems while keeping them off the bed and floor. Definitely a parent's staple item." —C. Logan
"This net is great! It was suuuuper easy to install, holds a TON of animals and a lot of weight, and stretches to accommodate all of the strange shapes it needs to hold. It's very lightweight but sturdy. Such a huge mess saver!! We've had this in my daughter's room for a couple of years. It's never fallen, torn, or broken. And this thing gets some serious traffic! We even store extra buddies on the hooks that hold up the net! This is an amazing price for something that can keep your floors mess-free!" —cree
Get it from Amazon for $12.15.
13. A lid organizer because, frankly, your container drawer is a nightmare. This handy thing will keep the lids of all your food storage containers blissfully tidy and neat.
Promising review: "I have forever had problems keeping my storage lids organized. I used to keep them in a large storage container that I only used a few times a year, but whenever I needed a lid, I had to dig through the pile inside that large container. Not a good solution! I found this by accident on Amazon, and I was intrigued. I looked at the reviews and decided that for the price, it was worth the risk. When I received it, it was very simple to assemble. Included are plastic separators that snap into little slots on the sides. It was a quick and easy setup. All of my storage container lids are now housed in the organizer and fits into a nice space in my storage container drawer. So much of my time has been saved from having to dig through lids, and inadvertently dropping things and generally being annoyed by my old system. This new organizer has helped so much!" —Jami Lynn
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home organization products.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and styles).