27 Solutions To The Gross Problems That Seem To Follow You

1. A reviewer-beloved stainless-steel tongue scraper if your tongue is prone to building up white and yellow film, which not only feels uncomfy in your mouth and tastes bad, but is also probs contributing to breath odor. This bb is so effective, one reviewer says they can now taste flavors they'd never picked up on before, including the taste of water.
Promising review: "I have been an avid Amazon shopper for years. Never once have I (selfishly) written a review for a product. After purchasing this simple tongue scraper, I am now ending that streak. For YEARS, my tongue had been a whiteish-covered organ. It was more white-covered than pink. It looked like it had been born permanently stained with streaks of vanilla ice cream. I secretly envied the wet, pink, glistening tongues of others. Over the years and with countless attempts of desperation, I scrubbed and scrubbed my tongue with the fronts and backs of toothbrushes, all to no avail. Until tonight. As I pulled the gentle scraper down across my tongue, I couldn't believe my eyes. I HAD FINALLY UNCOVERED WHAT MY SOUL HAS CRIED FOR FOR YEARS — A PINKISH-RED TONGUE! [Short version]: BUY THIS SCRAPER. It will take years off your tongue and add them back upon your life." —Stewart Clyde
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Get it from Amazon for $8.19 (also available in a pack of two and 12).
2. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder with black ginseng and biotin in case your roots get oily FAST, even when you literally shampooed yesterday. It helps quickly soak up grease and refresh hair, without toxic ingredients like benzene. 💪 Plus, it's super easy to apply — all you gotta do is pat it on.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Best dry shampoo ever. I have been literally obsessed with finding the perfect affordable dry shampoo. I have tried plenty of sprays, none of them really do the job. I happened upon this product. Let me tell you…changed my world. I washed Wednesday. Used it Thursday, Friday and was blown away. My hair wasn’t greasy. The powder gives your hair a texture so you can get some good lift if you want. Also, I could have gone a third day no wash if I wanted. I am 100% percent happy with this." —Kristina Boddie
Get it from Amazon for $16 (also available in packs of two and three).
3. A bestselling earwax removal kit in case your ears are working overtime producing earwax as if we were still cave people needing well-lubricated ears to protect us from the enviro. This'll make sure you can actually function in this lifetime, when we're just trying to hear over the sound of the microwave and listen to podcasts without earwax covering our earbuds like a second skin.
The above reviewer photos show a before/after of the inside of their ear with the wax buildup removed.
Promising review: "Folks. Buy it. This is like head lice treatment. If you are looking at it and thinking about it, YOU NEED IT. And this stuff. Is. Awesome. Literally chunks of ear wax came out of my ear holes the SIZE OF CORN KERNELS. Where was this coming from? Why is my body making so much wax? Where was it being stored because I did NOT think ear canals were that spacious, but apparently there are some storage closets in there or something because HOLY MARY MOTHER OF GOD the ear nuggets are real. My ears feel so squeaky clean! And get this, my hair makes sounds. Like I put it up in a hair tie afterwards, and I could HEAR MY HAIR MOVING ON MY HEAD. What is that?! Seriously?! If you also did not know that moving hair creates a sound, you need to buy this product ASAP." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $5.53.
4. An adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies and maggots aggressively circling your outdoor garbage can. Stick this inside your bin, and it'll release an odorless vapor that'll kill insects for up to four months.
This product is designed for use in outdoor or garage trash bins and dumpsters. Do not use in areas where people or pets will be for an extended period of time.
Promising review: "It’s what everyone says; perfect. I live on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi — hot, humid, and plenty of moisture in the air. My garage, where my trash cans are kept, opens to a large wooded area. Lots of flies. Regardless of washing them out weekly, using bags with ties, or making sure to rinse meat packages and such, my trash cans were fly heaven and laden with maggots around trash time. Well, I stuck these where everyone said to, underneath the lid. In less than TWO days there were no flies or maggots. NONE!! Now, you might open the lid and have one flying around, but he won’t last long. Seriously, this stuff works better than described." —ztennyson
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
5. And an indoor fruit fly trap for when washing the dishes and taking out the garbage isn't enough to get rid of the infestation inside your own home (*screams into the void*). Put this trap near your kitchen trash, and you'll see a dramatic reduction in fruit flies within a few days.
Each trap lasts up to 45 days.
Promising review: "We get fruit flies every summer, but this year has been the worst by far. They land on any food you leave out, but worst of all...they hover around your face. I've tried a lot of different things, and nothing actually attracts the fruit flies. They're always attracted to everything except the bait that I put out! I bought four of these little apple-shaped fruit fly traps and filled them with the bottle of Terro bait. Within a week, each trap had at least 20 fruit flies. What's really cool is that you can unscrew the traps to dump the fruit flies out. Once the fruit fly goes in, it can't get out, and that is eliminating a great deal of them. I highly recommend trying these if you are suffering through a fruit fly infestation!" —KZ & SC
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.35 (also available in packs of six and 12).
6. A foot peel mask if the calluses just start coming and they don't stop coming. This'll remove the old, cracked skin on your feet and leave you with, basically, the smooth feet of a baby — plus the dead skin peeling off your feet will be satisfying all on its own.
Promising review: "This product is nothing short of AMAZING! I have had severely dry, cracked feet since I was a teenager. Pedicures, lotions, callous remover files, and even prescription creams and ointments never worked for me. My heels were so dry they had deep cracks in them that were splitting. I used this and in five days began to see a little peeling on my feet. By day seven they were REALLY peeling! I could not believe the difference! The package says for severely dry feet you can repeat the process in one week, so I did. (My feet were still peeling from the first treatment.) It has now been four weeks since my first treatment and the difference in my feet is unbelievable! If you are on the fence about whether or not to try these...DO IT! You will be so happy with the results!
"Tip: When you put these on your feet, put a pair of old socks on over them. It will ensure that the liquid gets in every little fold of skin, in between toes, etc." —J. Jupa
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.95 (available in four versions and in packs of three and four).
7. An extra-strength retainer cleaner tablets because TBH none of us are cleaning our retainers/mouth guards/dentures/Invisaligns nearly as much as we should, and the smell — not to mention the bits of food literally embedded into the plastic — proves it. Just soak for 15 minutes daily or as needed, and watch food particles, cloudy films, and plaque buildup slide away.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $21.21.
8. A reviewer-adored ChomChom pet hair remover with over 100,000 5-star ratings to get rid of the pet hair that's coated your couch so thoroughly, it kinda feels like there's a second, grosser layer of fabric on it now. It requires *no* sticky papers and collects all the hair in a chamber for you to easily dump out once you're done, so it's easier on your wallet and better for the environment.
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats who shed a ton. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Check out my ChomChom hair remover deep dive for more deets!
9. And an Uproot hair removal broom for removing all the deeply rooted pet and human hair in your carpet that's collecting dust, dirt, and pollen and causing you random back-to-back sneezing fits. It has a metal rake-like edge to scrape out all the gunk that's literally too ingrained for your vacuum to reach.
It's handle adjusts up to 60" high so you can customize it to you.
I live in a carpeted home with two *gorgeous* cats, but between them and my own hair, our carpets were starting to look pretty dingy. Our vacuum was helping do some damage control, but I was worried the carpet might have hair trapped deep down in its fibers. Bad news first: I was right, but the good news was that one round with this rake-like broom, and the carpets look practically new again. It brought up multiple fists-worth of hair, dust, and debris — so much hair that tbh it was a little shocking lol. It did take a little elbow grease and felt like a bit of an arm workout, but I didn't really mind since the results were such a relief (and I've been wanting to exercise a little more anyway). I'm so happy I invested in this, and it's worth the money for anyone with carpets who's ready for a deep cleaning solution that isn't just slapping a bandaid on the problem.
Promising review: "I don't typically write product reviews, but I felt compelled to sing the praises of this one, because WOW did it make a huge difference! I have three dogs and three cats, so as you can imagine, things get a little hairy. After using it once, my carpets look brand-new. I was astonished by how much hair came out of the carpets, since we vacuum every day and even have a Roomba. But this gets down where the vacuums can't reach." —Leslie
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
10. A tiny toenail brace in case every time you trim your toenails, another painful, gross ingrown pops up. This'll help straighten your nail to alleviate discomfort and prevent future ingrowns, and starts working within a few days.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
After spending hours upon hours of my youth in tight cleats playing sports, I now deal with gross, painful ingrown toenails. I put off seeking a solution for them for a long time — I hoped they'd improve on their own (spoiler: they didn't) and was resistant to shelling out any money to deal with them. A few months ago, I lightly brushed my big toe against the floor, was met with bloodcurdling pain from an ingrown, and finally decided enough was enough. I ordered this kit, and stuck the brace on my most severe ingrown. Honestly, I was astonished by the improvement this made, even within just a few days. Now, a few weeks later, my nail is straight and evened out like a healthy toenail should be, and it doesn't hurt at all when I wear shoes or when it knocks against something. They recommend you keep the brace on for a full nail growth cycle to fully correct the ingrown, so it'll be a longer road for me, but I couldn't be happier with the results so far. Note: The brace causes a very slight discomfort at first. If you feel any pain, you should take the brace off immediately and apply it with less pressure.
Promising review: "I never realized how curved and not-OK my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem that could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
11. A bestselling, enzyme-activated stain and odor eliminator so you can finally get rid of the stain and the stink from your fur baby's *latest* accident. Just spray, let sit for 30 minutes to an hour, and blot dry.
To use, apply the product to the stain, and let sit for 30–60 minutes. Then blot and let air-dry. It also works for cleaning up kennels, pet carriers, and litter boxes. One reviewer even used it to clean up milk that had rotted in their carpet.
Promising review: "Amazing! And we couldn’t be happier!! Imagine buying a brand new sofa, and within a week, your cat 'marked it' as his very own...the cushions no less. We tried so many things. Cat urine is no joke. And it only gets worse as the days go by. But this spray? The directions were easy, and the results FABULOUS!!!! If you have a cat who has these tendencies, or even accidents, buy this!! You will not be sorry!!!" —Karen Byrne
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's Labradoodle and rescued tabby. They specialize in pet tools, treats, and toys!
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in a gallon size).
12. Some lightweight odor eliminators if your shoes reek no matter how clean you keep your feet and how often you change your socks. They're made with moso bamboo charcoal, which naturally absorbs odor and moisture, so your kicks will stay fresh and dry no matter how many miles you log in them.
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can ~rejuvenate~.
Promising review: "I was skeptical this would work but boy howdy this is amazing! I never took my shoes off at people's houses because my feet sweat and stink. These took the odor out of not only newish shoes, but ones I've been wearing for years! It's amazing and I'm buying more." —Ashley Patrick
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of two and three).
13. A box of salicylic acid-containing wart-removing pads you apply like bandages in case you or your kiddo are prone to these gross lil' buggers. All you gotta do is reapply every 48 hours until you have relief — now you won't feel self-conscious about shaking hands anymore.
They treat common and plantar warts.
Promising review: "This stuff works! At first I thought I had a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to Google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Embarrassing! So I got it frozen off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried freezing it off three times and nothing! I then realized the wart had spread to my other thumb. Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and they removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left the strips on for two days and then reapplied with fresh ones. I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29 (also available in packs of 20, 28, and 34, and in an invisible style).
14. A drain clog remover if between you, your roommates, and your fur babe, your shower is pretty much a shedding free-for-all — which is kinda fine until you're standing in dirty water post-rinse because your shower won't drain, questioning all your decisions up to this point. Allow this plumbing gold standard to help.
Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those 5-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! I saved my prize hairball on the shower floor to show my husband because I knew he would be as skeptical as I was. We both agree it looks like a small raccoon or a large squirrel lying helplessly on my shower floor. It's a grisly, messy, smelly and oh-so-rewarding job." —Chocolate and Chips
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors).