27 Solutions To The Gross Problems That Seem To Follow You

It's handle adjusts up to 60" high so you can customize it to you.

I live in a carpeted home with two *gorgeous* cats, but between them and my own hair, our carpets were starting to look pretty dingy. Our vacuum was helping do some damage control, but I was worried the carpet might have hair trapped deep down in its fibers. Bad news first: I was right, but the good news was that one round with this rake-like broom, and the carpets look practically new again. It brought up multiple fists-worth of hair, dust, and debris — so much hair that tbh it was a little shocking lol. It did take a little elbow grease and felt like a bit of an arm workout, but I didn't really mind since the results were such a relief (and I've been wanting to exercise a little more anyway). I'm so happy I invested in this, and it's worth the money for anyone with carpets who's ready for a deep cleaning solution that isn't just slapping a bandaid on the problem.

Promising review: "I don't typically write product reviews, but I felt compelled to sing the praises of this one, because WOW did it make a huge difference! I have three dogs and three cats, so as you can imagine, things get a little hairy. After using it once, my carpets look brand-new. I was astonished by how much hair came out of the carpets, since we vacuum every day and even have a Roomba. But this gets down where the vacuums can't reach." —Leslie

