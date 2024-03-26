7 Game-Changing Products For Dogs Who Hate Having Their Nails Trimmed

Some dogs experience palpable anxiety and fear during nail trimming sessions, causing them to wail, resist or hide.

If your dog really hates getting their nails trimmed, you might want to invest in some products that are made specifically to help. We’ve rounded up some options from Etsy and Amazon that reviewers swear by, ranging from innovative nail filing scratching boards, extra-quiet electric nail grinders and even a distraction technique.

While you’re at it, make sure to give your pup ample praise (and treats!) once they complete a session to help them create positive associations with nail-trimming time. And if you’re really at the end of your rope, there’s no shame in visiting a professional groomer or your vet for help.