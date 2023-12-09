Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    I Swear By This Product For My Bathroom And Hallways — And It's Not Just For Kids

    These practical little gadgets are subtly revolutionary.

    Haley Zovickian
    by Haley Zovickian

    HuffPost Staff

    Few things ruin a night of sleep faster than waking up to pee in the middle of the night and turning on the blinding overhead light in your bathroom, jolting you awake and making it nearly impossible to fall back asleep once you’re done. The same can be said for having to turn on the hallway light so you don’t fall down the stairs in the dark when all you want is a midnight snack.

    Frankly, I had always assumed night-lights were for children who struggled with a fear of the dark. But when a previous roommate wordlessly put a night-light in our apartment’s shared bathroom, I quickly realized how subtly revolutionary these practical little gadgets are. I absolutely loved never having to turn on the overhead light late at night, so I could actually fall back asleep after a bathroom trip. I now swear by my GE rotational LED nightlights for my bathroom, kitchen and dark staircases, so much so that once I moved into a new place, I, too, wordlessly bought and plugged in night-lights of my own.

    I’m now on a self-proclaimed mission to convert everyone I know, because I’m truly convinced that they’re a life hack.

    These night-lights come in a welcome two-pack (since once you realize how useful these are, one won’t be enough anyway) and are light-sensing, so they stay off during the daytime and light up at dusk when a room grows dark. This style gives off 40 lumens of soft illumination so you can easily see and get around without hurting your eyes. I love how they rotate a full 360-degrees so you can direct their light directly to where you want it (I like to concentrate the light above my sink), plus they’re sleek enough that you’ll have room to utilize the outlets above or beneath them.

    These little home upgrades are so practical and affordable, I’m convinced they’d make great small gifts, too.


    While my rotating nightlights are my ride-or-dies, I’ve also compiled a few other great nightlight styles, including one with an extra-bright light and a dimmable, motion-sensing version. Read on for more standout options.

    1. A two-pack of bestselling night-lights

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These light-sensing plug-in night-lights are a bestseller on Amazon and give off warm white light to help illuminate bathrooms, nurseries, hallways, kitchens and more. They're also available in styles that give off cool white light or that cycle through the colors of the rainbow, a cool feature that’s sure to be a hit among kids.

    Promising review: "This night-light is a beautiful shade of amber and lights a room without being too bright. I like that it sits flat against the wall so it doesn’t get knocked when my son is running around his room. The night-light comes on automatically when the room is dark and switches off when it is light so we don’t have to worry about turning them off and on. They’re definitely not fancy but they’re very functional and work great." —Jeanine M. Shipley

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.15+ (available in three colors and multi-packs).

    2. A very bright LED night-light with a dimmable slider

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This nightlight is dimmable, so you can adjust it from 0 lumens all the way up to 100 lumens. It’s also light-sensing, so it’ll turn off during the day and on during dusk.

    Promising review: "I love these night-lights. I bought one to use in my dining room. I liked it so much I bought two more for other rooms in the house. It has a wonderfully bright light that is adjustable. It is motion sensitive which is great. I would definitely recommend this night-light. It is the best!!!" —Ses

    Get it from Amazon for $10.30+ (available in two colors and two sizes).

    3. A four-pack of amber-hued LED lights

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Life editor Kristen Aiken spotted these minimal amber-colored LED light on Eva Chen's Instagram and grabbed them up for a family member who just moved into a new home. The light-sensitive device will automatically illuminate when it senses darkness and has an ultra-slim profile.

    Promising review: "Got this for my child, who recently gained an aversion to being in the dark, to use in their room at night. I love that it is automatic, so it doesn't use unnecessary electricity during the daytime and I don't have to remember to turn it on. It's not an overly bright white light like many other lights out there. The dull amber color is perfect for what I needed it for." —Cassandra

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    4. A two-pack of motion-sensing, dimmable nightlights

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This motion-sensing option handily turns on its soft white light when it detects motion in the dark, and turns off again after 60 seconds of inactivity (you can also opt to turn this function off, keeping the nightlight either always on or always off). You can adjust its light from a softer 30 lumens to a bright 60 lumens. Its motion-sensing function makes it a great choice for dark areas like garages or even closets, plus helps cut down on your electricity bill. It’s also available in a number of colorful lighting options (including blue, purple, green and more) as well as in a daylight white color.

    Promising review: "These nightlights are perfect if you’re looking for a small motion sensor light. They’re easy to use, can be dimmable, and have three settings (on, off, and auto). They aren’t bulky or take up a lot of space. They also don’t stick out of the wall far like some nightlights. They’re super high quality and lightweight. I put one in my bathroom and hallway for nights. Love them!" —Lexi

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.