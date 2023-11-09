If You're Very Into Cooking, These 28 Wayfair Products Will Step Up Your Chef Game

1. An egg cooker because breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and cooking eggs can be a pain in the you-know-what. From boiled to tricky poached eggs, this cooker will quickly become one of your most-used kitchen gadgets.
2. A BoosBlock cutting board aka a major upgrade from that plastic one you've had since college. Use it to prep and serve food for dinner parties, as a charcuterie tray, or even just for decor purposes when it's not in use. The possibilities are endless.
3. A 12-piece knife block set for finally getting rid of those dull kitchen knives you've been meaning to replace. You need good knives, there's just no two ways about it.
4. A pull-down touch kitchen faucet here to make washing dishes, produce, and your hands extra easy. Its modern design will, hands-down, look superb in your home.
5. A pasta maker with an included recipe book so you can truly make it from scratch. Dinner parties will be taken to a whole new level with this unique tool at your disposal!
6. A solid wood book stand, because what's more elite than a special stand for your recipe book? This may even convince you to cook more just so you can actually have your recipes on display.
7. A stoneware crock for keeping your most commonly used utensils in arm's reach (in a not ugly, stylish kind of way). Its milky white ceramic is as simple and ~aesthetic~ as it gets.
8. A stainless-steel baster that will come in handy if you're in charge of the turkey this Thanksgiving. 👀 With this awesome instrument, it's almost impossible for your meat to be dry and tasteless. It comes with a brush, too, for easy cleaning.
9. A Hamilton Beach slow cooker because fall is here, and what's better than a pot full of chili and your favorite stews? Answer: not a lot.
10. A set of salt and pepper mills that aren't like your ordinary shakers; they're cool ones. Not only do they come in a pretty matte finish, but they finely grind the salt and pepper to perfection.
11. A family-sized air fryer because life's so much easier with one in your home (especially one that can feed a family). It comes in four pretty colors that'll look standout in your kitchen.
12. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that does everything from making delicious stews to baking the perfect sourdough loaf. It's pricey, but worth it for all the use you'll get out of it! It can even rest on your stove top without wasting precious cabinet space because it's that pretty.
13. A chic 20-piece flatware set to whip out for guests you want to impress. Why yes, we will be dining with a gold cutlery set tonight. ;)
14. A smooth-touch can opener so you don't run the risk of cutting yourself on sharp edges. The blade cuts along the side of the can instead of the top to prevent splashes and to create a smooth, clean cut. Plus, it requires almost no grip strength!
15. A two-piece wall-mounted pot rack because your cookware shouldn't be a pain in the butt to store. Like, I just want a pan, I don't want to have to fight my cupboard just to get to it.
16. A 10-piece food storage container set so you can keep all the meals you cook up nice and fresh. With glass containers, you don't have to worry about your food smelling or looking unappetizing. It makes leftovers that much better. Glass containers > plastic containers. Period.
17. A 13-piece utensil set that every chef should have in their kitchen. The set includes a whisk, a pizza cutter, tongs, and other must-haves (like a potato masher). Thanks to its stainless-steel construction and nylon heads, you can count on these utensils lasting a while.
18. An 11-piece Cuisinart nonstick cookware set that can help you make any meal you desire. The set is easy to clean, oven-safe, and stackable for compact storage. It even includes silicone handles for a secure grip!
19. A ceramic baking pan that you'll use for the holidays and beyond. Lasagna? Apple crisp? Mac 'n' cheese? The list goes on. Its beautiful heart design is table-ready, making it a must-have for every culinarian. It's so easy!
20. A Vitamix immersion blender because it's soup season, and this plays a huge part in making them nice and creamy. With five speeds and the ability to blend in any container, you'll find yourself using this all. the. time.
21. A set of three stainless-steel mixing bowls that are a necessity for food prep. Each bowl comes with a handy lid so you can easily store your grub when you're done making it. Better yet, they're dishwasher-safe! So they're easy to clean, too.
22. A panini press so you can whip up a sandwich as good as the deli down the street. Assemble your sandwich, stick it in the press, and you'll have a melted cheesy perfection within minutes, grill marks and all. 🤤
23. A sleek Simplehuman paper towel holder because your counter space deserves to be reserved for meal prep. This holder contains a tension spring that allows you to tear off one sheet at a time because, hey, paper towels aren't cheap!
24. A spoon rest that makes cookin' meals a breeze. Use your spoon to stir and plop it in this handy rest for later. It prevents messes and looks good while doing it — you'll want to keep it on your countertop even when it's not being used!
25. A three-piece set of porcelain serving dishes to make your kitchen look as chic as your favorite influencer's. They're microwave-, freezer-, *and* oven-safe up to 400 degrees, so you really can't go wrong!
26. A set of refrigerator bins so you can clearly see what you're looking for instead of opening your fridge to a jumbled mess. No more rotting veggies in the back because you forgot they existed!
27. A super customizable slide-out shelf to save you the hassle of uncomfortably bending over to search for that specific pot, pan, or dish you need. Select your preferred width, size, and depth, and you'll be ready for installation!
28. A rolling kitchen cart with a solid wood top that's great if counter space is tight and you don't have room for a full kitchen island. Prep all of your meals with this nifty addition and remember to always shop smarter not harder.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.