    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Very Into Cooking, These 28 Wayfair Products Will Step Up Your Chef Game

    Chef mode activated. ✅ 👩‍🍳

    Haley Lyndes
    by Haley Lyndes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An egg cooker because breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and cooking eggs can be a pain in the you-know-what. From boiled to tricky poached eggs, this cooker will quickly become one of your most-used kitchen gadgets.

    Krista/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cutest thing ever!! It is small and takes up hardly any counter space but it works amazing! Makes the perfect boiled egg and is a breeze to clean up afterwards (literally just wipe it out with a damp cloth)." —Krista

    Price: $19.99 (originally $29.99, available in five colors)

    2. A BoosBlock cutting board aka a major upgrade from that plastic one you've had since college. Use it to prep and serve food for dinner parties, as a charcuterie tray, or even just for decor purposes when it's not in use. The possibilities are endless.

    Wayfair, Kathleen/Wayfair

    Promising review: "My FAVE cutting board! Heavy, sturdy! Can leave it out all the time because it is so beautiful!" —Catherine

    Price: $94.95+ (originally $136.99+; available in three sizes)

    3. A 12-piece knife block set for finally getting rid of those dull kitchen knives you've been meaning to replace. You need good knives, there's just no two ways about it.

    wooden block with knives
    Traci/Wayfair

    This set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, sharpening steel, and a hardwood block. 

    Promising review: "Perfect set at a perfect price! Very good quality." —Mary

    Price: $109.95+ (originally $296.50+; available in two sizes)

    4. A pull-down touch kitchen faucet here to make washing dishes, produce, and your hands extra easy. Its modern design will, hands-down, look superb in your home.

    Christine / Wayfair, Jennifer / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE it! Very clean lines, looks beautiful, and the color matches my soap dispenser perfectly. The touch feature is very cool. There are two areas you can tap to turn on/off. There is also a timed run-time of the water. So you can leave the faucet open and just use the touch feature without the water running endlessly." —Cyndy

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $111.99+; available in two colors)

    5. A pasta maker with an included recipe book so you can truly make it from scratch. Dinner parties will be taken to a whole new level with this unique tool at your disposal!

    Stainless steel pasta maker on a kitchen counter.
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was a little nervous that this would be low quality but we are so happy with it. We have made several kinds of pasta with it. I would highly recommend it to someone starting to make their own pasta." —Lisa

    Price: $41.49 (originally $54.99)

    6. A solid wood book stand, because what's more elite than a special stand for your recipe book? This may even convince you to cook more just so you can actually have your recipes on display.

    The cook book holder with an open book
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for my kitchen! Comes exactly as pictured and sturdy enough for a heavy cookbook." —Monica

    Price: $22.99 (originally $29.99)

    7. A stoneware crock for keeping your most commonly used utensils in arm's reach (in a not ugly, stylish kind of way). Its milky white ceramic is as simple and ~aesthetic~ as it gets.

    The utensil crock on a countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect! I chose this holder because it has 'heft' or weight; it won’t top over easily. And I like that it’s plain, no writing on it." —Anonymous

    Price: $23.99

    8. A stainless-steel baster that will come in handy if you're in charge of the turkey this Thanksgiving. 👀 With this awesome instrument, it's almost impossible for your meat to be dry and tasteless. It comes with a brush, too, for easy cleaning.

    A yellow turkey baster, needle, and cleaning brush on a counter.
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Stainless-steel baster is the way to go! No residue after washing, no discoloring. It works better than any baster I have previously owned" —Tawna

    Price: $13.23 (originally $21)

    9. A Hamilton Beach slow cooker because fall is here, and what's better than a pot full of chili and your favorite stews? Answer: not a lot.

    Wayfair, Gayle/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fits any schedule, day or night and our recipes always turn out delicious." —Karen

    Price: $39.99 (originally $54.99)

    10. A set of salt and pepper mills that aren't like your ordinary shakers; they're cool ones. Not only do they come in a pretty matte finish, but they finely grind the salt and pepper to perfection.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of salt and pepper shakers on kitchen counter.
    Ali/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love them! Super easy to grind! It comes in a pretty good size to use for my cooking and not too big chunks coming out of them; I love the simple modern, sleek look. One is black, one is gray, which I love! You won’t regret it!" —Cristell 

    Price: $49.95 

    11. A family-sized air fryer because life's so much easier with one in your home (especially one that can feed a family). It comes in four pretty colors that'll look standout in your kitchen.

    blue air fryer on counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is fantastic. I use it often. Cooks food perfectly!" —Janet

    Price: $99.99+ (available in four colors)

    12. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that does everything from making delicious stews to baking the perfect sourdough loaf. It's pricey, but worth it for all the use you'll get out of it! It can even rest on your stove top without wasting precious cabinet space because it's that pretty.

    the gray dutch oven with the lid off and soup inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a Dutch oven for a while and finally splurged and I couldn’t be happier. The amount of recipes I don’t have to skip over anymore is incredible and the food cooks so evenly!" —Briley

    Price: $259.95+ (available in two sizes and 14 colors)

    13. A chic 20-piece flatware set to whip out for guests you want to impress. Why yes, we will be dining with a gold cutlery set tonight. ;)

    the gold toned flatware set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great quality and color. Sturdy and durable. Great purchase!" —Ciara

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $33.99+; available in three finishes)

    14. A smooth-touch can opener so you don't run the risk of cutting yourself on sharp edges. The blade cuts along the side of the can instead of the top to prevent splashes and to create a smooth, clean cut. Plus, it requires almost no grip strength!

    Person using the opener to open a can
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lovely, sleek design. I love how the top snaps down to hold the can in place." —Rose

    Price: $32.85 (originally $39.99)

    15. A two-piece wall-mounted pot rack because your cookware shouldn't be a pain in the butt to store. Like, I just want a pan, I don't want to have to fight my cupboard just to get to it.

    The pan rack mounted on tile with cookware hanging.
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was a great purchase for my small kitchen. It opened up a large cupboard for storage of items that aren’t display-worthy." —Jamie

    Price: $32.99+ (originally 46.99+; available in two sizes)

    16. A 10-piece food storage container set so you can keep all the meals you cook up nice and fresh. With glass containers, you don't have to worry about your food smelling or looking unappetizing. It makes leftovers that much better. Glass containers > plastic containers. Period.

    Person placing veggies in one of the containers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for me and my storage needs. As a one-person household living in a downsized home, I need smaller storage solutions. These storage containers suit my needs perfectly. Plus, love the freezer- and dishwasher-safe features." —Cynthia

    Price: $39.99 for a set of 10 

    17. A 13-piece utensil set that every chef should have in their kitchen. The set includes a whisk, a pizza cutter, tongs, and other must-haves (like a potato masher). Thanks to its stainless-steel construction and nylon heads, you can count on these utensils lasting a while.

    a reviewer photo of the set
    JP/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am totally enjoying my new utensil set, I was blown away by how many pieces came with it. Very glad I ordered it! The black and stainless steel matches my kitchen decor. And the price was off the hook awesome! Thanks, Wayfair!" —Cynthia

    Price: $20.99 (originally $30; available in two colors)

    18. An 11-piece Cuisinart nonstick cookware set that can help you make any meal you desire. The set is easy to clean, oven-safe, and stackable for compact storage. It even includes silicone handles for a secure grip!

    Wayfair, Suzanne/Wayfair

    This set includes one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, one sauté pan, one steamer, and four lids.

    Promising review: "Love this set. It is easy to stack. The nonstick is great and I can easily wash them either by hand or in a dishwasher. The pans are oven safe and fared well in a 450-degree oven. Highly recommend these!!" —Shahid

    Price: $84+ (originally $320+; available in three colors)

    19. A ceramic baking pan that you'll use for the holidays and beyond. Lasagna? Apple crisp? Mac 'n' cheese? The list goes on. Its beautiful heart design is table-ready, making it a must-have for every culinarian. It's so easy!

    The baking dish with food in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this new pan! Made lasagna and breakfast French toast. Large and deep!" —Tonya

    Price: $39.99 (originally $80)

    20. A Vitamix immersion blender because it's soup season, and this plays a huge part in making them nice and creamy. With five speeds and the ability to blend in any container, you'll find yourself using this all. the. time.

    The blender
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve always wanted an immersion blender but never splurged. I love this and I wish I had gotten it sooner. It is so easy to use and I love that the bottom has rubber protection so I don’t damage my pots. My coffee frother just broke so I may give this a try lol!" —Diana

    Price: $149.95

    21. A set of three stainless-steel mixing bowls that are a necessity for food prep. Each bowl comes with a handy lid so you can easily store your grub when you're done making it. Better yet, they're dishwasher-safe! So they're easy to clean, too.

    Reviewer image of the bowls and lids
    Kelly/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These bowls are extremely nice and the lids are of good quality. Furthermore, they have a measuring mark to measure your ingredients." —Naomi

    Price: $25.50 

    22. A panini press so you can whip up a sandwich as good as the deli down the street. Assemble your sandwich, stick it in the press, and you'll have a melted cheesy perfection within minutes, grill marks and all. 🤤

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh! AMAZING! I literally have sandwiches every day and as a mom of six, whipping together some grilled cheese has become so much faster and my kids seem to like the taste more!" —Michelle

    Price: $39.99 (originally $44.99)

    23. A sleek Simplehuman paper towel holder because your counter space deserves to be reserved for meal prep. This holder contains a tension spring that allows you to tear off one sheet at a time because, hey, paper towels aren't cheap!

    The paper towel holder mounted under cabinets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "As described. I wouldn’t normally spend so much for paper towel holder but worth every penny. Sturdy and only one sheet comes off at a time. Highly recommend." —dtowle60

    Price: $29.99

    24. A spoon rest that makes cookin' meals a breeze. Use your spoon to stir and plop it in this handy rest for later. It prevents messes and looks good while doing it — you'll want to keep it on your countertop even when it's not being used!

    A wooden spoon resting in a metal spoon rest.
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lightweight and attractive! I like to keep my counters clear of kitchen tools but I have no problem keeping this on my kitchen counter. Its clean lines and simple design look great and the size accommodates a large utensil or a couple of smaller ones very well. I recommend this product!" —Linda

    Price: $21.99 (originally $29)

    25. A three-piece set of porcelain serving dishes to make your kitchen look as chic as your favorite influencer's. They're microwave-, freezer-, *and* oven-safe up to 400 degrees, so you really can't go wrong!

    The dishes with food in them
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these bowls! They go from oven to table and look great. Perfect serving bowls! I would recommend." —Maria

    Price: $41.70 for three

    26. A set of refrigerator bins so you can clearly see what you're looking for instead of opening your fridge to a jumbled mess. No more rotting veggies in the back because you forgot they existed!

    clear plastic refrigerator bins with produce inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are amazing. I put them in the fridge and wow! It's organized! No more stuff in the back of my fridge that wastes away." —Elizabeth

    Price: $25.97 for four (originally $26.99)

    27. A super customizable slide-out shelf to save you the hassle of uncomfortably bending over to search for that specific pot, pan, or dish you need. Select your preferred width, size, and depth, and you'll be ready for installation!

    reviewer showing the shelves in a pantry
    Joseph/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We are in the middle of a kitchen reno, so I ordered these for our pantry area to make it more useful, and I'm OBSESSED with them!! Easy to install after I did the first one and knew what I was doing! They are the perfect size for my pantry, LOVE they were customizable, and they feel sturdy and great quality. Very happy with the purchase!" —Lauren

    Price: $85.99+ (originally $119.99+; available in 61 widths, eight depths, and four colors)

    28. A rolling kitchen cart with a solid wood top that's great if counter space is tight and you don't have room for a full kitchen island. Prep all of your meals with this nifty addition and remember to always shop smarter not harder.

    Reviewer image of island in a white kitchen
    Lauren/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was very happy with the quality and function of the kitchen cart. I liked that it has wheels in the back for easy access to clean. The size was perfect for what I needed." —Carol

    Price: $159.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.