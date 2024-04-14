20 Sandals That Have Rave Reviews For A Reason

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Crocs platform sandals that you'll likely find yourself wearing all the time. What's the point in wearing anything else when these shoes are both comfy and adorable? Plus, they've still got those little holes to keep your feet cool.
2. A pair of Adidas slides because they're classics and deserve a spot in your closet. You can totally wear these with leggings and a sports bra for the gym, but they can also be dressed up for a night out!
3. A pair of chic sandals for nights when you want a walkable shoe to go with your outfits that's not too tall (the heel is only 3 inches). These shoes will take any casual outfit to the next level and are comfy, too!
4. A pair of double-buckle rubber sandals that you'll likely live in all summer. Remember: your toes have been tucked away in boots for months — those puppies deserve fresh air.
5. Or! A pair of suede double buckle sandals since they're classics and go with everything! We love the ones above, but these will elevate your outfit even further.
6. A pair of '90s-inspired chunky sandals if you like embracing the Y2K trend. Thanks to its platform sole, you'll gain a little height. Plus, its simple design goes with just about anything!
7. A pair of block-heel mules because heels deserve to be both comfortable and cute. You live and you learn, you know?
8. A pair of cloud-like sandals if you've been in the market for a shoe that feels like a cushiony pillow. These sandals have contoured footbeds that mold to your feet and are available in a ton of pretty colorways.
9. A pair of Tory Burch bubble slides for lounging on the beach come summertime. They're incredibly chic and easy to slip on and off — just what you need when you're in a hurry to get in the water!
10. An essential pair of clear peep-toe sandals so you can be more relaxed when planning your outfits. The see-through straps give a simple vibe to your style and make these shoes easy to wear with anything.
11. A pair of square-toe strap sandals for shoes that go with practically any dress. The square toe and ruffled straps make them perfect for brunch or any other occasion.
12. A pair of lace-up chunky heel sandals that will take your outfits to a whole other level. These shoes are perfect for adding some edge to your 'fit, and the block heel will keep you comfortable all day.
13. A pair of braided sandals because how can you deny those adorable braided details on the straps? These are perfect for casual outfits and come in a number of colors to match your wardrobe.
14. A pair of lugged-sole sandals for when you want to add some 'tude to your style. These shoes are seriously eye-catching with their chunky soles and heels. Everyone's head will turn, but in a good way!
15. A pair of raffia sandals that are the perfect addition to your coastal vibes this summer. You'll be wearing these shoes all the time, they're so comfy with their slip-on style.
16. Block heel sandals so versatile, they're the perfect hybrid between casual and dressy. Whether you're wearing distressed jeans or an A-line dress, they'll add the final touch to your complete head-to-toe look. Plus they're not that tall, so you can easily get from point A to point B sans discomfort.
Promising review: "These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." —Quyen
Get it from Amazon for $29.94+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).
17. A pair of Adidas Adilette sandals because sometimes you want to be sporty, and we vibe with that too. Just throw on your fave jeans or sweats and show off that fresh mani!
18. A pair of colorblocked Teva sandals so that you can make younger you proud (finally). If you ever want to add a splash of color while staying comfy, just throw these bad boys on. They're the perfect addition.
19. A pair of Crocs open toe slides just in case you want to slide into summer. Grab these cool Crocs in all the classic colors and make them even cooler by decking them out in Jibbitz.
20. A pair of studded flat sandals for the times you want to take your everyday outfit up a notch. These studded sandals are super cute — you're gonna get so many compliments when you wear them, trust me!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.