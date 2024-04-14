BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Sandals That Have Rave Reviews For A Reason

    It's time to swap out your Crocs clogs for your Crocs sandals.

    by
    Haley Lyndes
    by Haley Lyndes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Mika Robinson
    by Mika Robinson

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of Crocs platform sandals that you'll likely find yourself wearing all the time. What's the point in wearing anything else when these shoes are both comfy and adorable? Plus, they've still got those little holes to keep your feet cool.

    Person wearing green slide-on sandals with toe cutouts, standing on a wooden floor against a grey wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just love this style of Crocs! They are comfortable yet fashionable to wear. I would definitely recommend these Crocs.” —Matt Jamison

    Get them from Amazon for $29.94+ (available in sizes 4–11, including wide fits, and in 11 colors).

    2. A pair of Adidas slides because they're classics and deserve a spot in your closet. You can totally wear these with leggings and a sports bra for the gym, but they can also be dressed up for a night out!

    Foot wearing Adidas slide sandal on concrete steps, for an article on casual footwear shopping
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had to wait a while until these came back in stock in my size and well worth it. Matches one of my gym outfits perfectly. Perfect fit, too." —Sean

    Get them from Amazon for $24.21+ (available in sizes 4–18 and 25 colors).

    3. A pair of chic sandals for nights when you want a walkable shoe to go with your outfits that's not too tall (the heel is only 3 inches). These shoes will take any casual outfit to the next level and are comfy, too!

    Person wearing strappy sandals with snake-skin pattern for a stylish look
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to match a hot pink dress I purchased and they matched the dress perfectly! They are very comfortable, I wore them to a party for eight hours and had no issues with pain the next day. The straps fit nicely, not too loose or snug. Would definitely purchase in other colors!" —Mariana

    Get them from Amazon for $45.14+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 11 colors).

    4. A pair of double-buckle rubber sandals that you'll likely live in all summer. Remember: your toes have been tucked away in boots for months — those puppies deserve fresh air.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I originally bought these to use as my summer slippers around the house but they are so comfortable I wear them everywhere! I even wore them to Disney World! They are simply the most comfortable footwear I own! I have a high arch so I need good support! These are amazing!" —Joy Sneller

    Get a pair from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 71 colors).

    5. Or! A pair of suede double buckle sandals since they're classics and go with everything! We love the ones above, but these will elevate your outfit even further.

    reviewer wearing the sandals in brown vegan suede
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven't taken these off since they arrived! I was feeling nostalgic for Birks I owned in high school, so I perused Amazon for some new ones or something similar. Upon reading all the positive reviews I decided to give these a try. Out of the box I was impressed with the quality and found them to be unbelievable comfortable! Like others, I ordered a size up from my normal shoe size and they fit PERFECTLY. I've since worn them to the park, to walk the dogs, and to do yard work. The soles are soft and supportive. There's no discoloration to my feet like my original Birkenstocks used to do. They're awesome! I will be ordering more colors. Definitely recommend." —MCW

    Get a pair from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide fits, and in 22 colors).  

    6. A pair of '90s-inspired chunky sandals if you like embracing the Y2K trend. Thanks to its platform sole, you'll gain a little height. Plus, its simple design goes with just about anything!

    reviewer wearing the sandals in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are a very cool closet staple to have and reasonable price! There is not a ton of stretch to the strappy part which I like so my foot isn't sliding too far forward when I walk. 

    If you have wider feet, I would recommend going a size up? Although it's listed to be memory foam, it's not that cushion-y, but does mold to the shape of your sole/heel the more you wear them. 

    The only con is that the bottom of the shoe can be slippery on bare floors or tile so tread carefully. I went outside and shuffled the sandals a few times on the sidewalk to help these shoes have more grip. Alternative is to spray the bottom or buy grip stickers for the bottoms." –N. Paul

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in taupe weave). 

    7. A pair of block-heel mules because heels deserve to be both comfortable and cute. You live and you learn, you know?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are super cute and comfortable! They match whether you’re [trying] to look casual or dress up and are durable for a longer day on your feet. Fit as expected, and worth the price for the quality of the product." —Victoria

    Get them from Amazon for $37.86+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 22 colors).

    8. A pair of cloud-like sandals if you've been in the market for a shoe that feels like a cushiony pillow. These sandals have contoured footbeds that mold to your feet and are available in a ton of pretty colorways.

    reviewer wearing the sandals in brown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been hesitating to buy these for like half a year now, I just had a feeling that they weren’t going to be the best fit for me. But the other day I decided to just bite the bullet and buy them and see how they fit, seriously I wish I didn’t wait half a year to buy these things! They’re amazing, perfect fit for me, I didn’t even have to do the hairdryer trick. My feet are naturally quite wide and short size 6W, they managed to fit me perfectly. The shoes are made for wide feet for sure! Feeling very thankful that they fit me as it’s hard to find good comfort for a wide and short foot! They’re so cushiony, so comfy, and I have a feeling I’m never gonna take them off! 😂 I think I’m gonna have to get a couple more pairs!" —Eleanor C. 

    Get them from Amazon for $20.38+ (available in sizes 4/5.5–15/16 and in 16 colors).

    9. A pair of Tory Burch bubble slides for lounging on the beach come summertime. They're incredibly chic and easy to slip on and off — just what you need when you're in a hurry to get in the water!

    the slides in color chipotle spice/ golden bright
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love how soft they feel. I thought the plastic would be hard. It’s firm but not hard. I think they are so cute. My dog [does] too. LOL" —Bubbly Tory

    Get them from Nordstrom for $109+ (originally $131.50+; available in sizes 4–13 and nine colors).

    10. An essential pair of clear peep-toe sandals so you can be more relaxed when planning your outfits. The see-through straps give a simple vibe to your style and make these shoes easy to wear with anything.

    the beige peep toe sandals
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these shoes this is my second pair I already have the white ones I bought from the Steve Madden website and I am obsessed. I wanted another pair so I chose the clear since pink is now sold out in my size. :( The heel is [the] perfect height, they look amazing on the feet." –KChanell

    Get them from Amazon for $67.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 13 other styles).

    11. A pair of square-toe strap sandals for shoes that go with practically any dress. The square toe and ruffled straps make them perfect for brunch or any other occasion.

    reviewer wearing the ruffle square-toe strap sandals in beige color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these. I don't wear heels often, but these were on the comfortable end for heels. I [have] wide feet, and these fit perfectly." —Tasha

    Get them from Amazon for $25.79 (available in sizes 5–9.5 and in four colors).

    12. A pair of lace-up chunky heel sandals that will take your outfits to a whole other level. These shoes are perfect for adding some edge to your 'fit, and the block heel will keep you comfortable all day.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Cute sandals with easy-to-walk heels. I also found at least two ways to wear them. Lace-up or down both ways look great. True to size." —Amy Yi

    Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and in five colors).

    13. A pair of braided sandals because how can you deny those adorable braided details on the straps? These are perfect for casual outfits and come in a number of colors to match your wardrobe.

    reviewer wearing the braided sandals in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I am happy I went with these pair of sandals. At first, I was skeptical and worried because I have very wide feet and I have horrible luck with sandals like these. They are always too narrow for my foot. I was very surprised by the comfort. They are not tight at all. I did go up a size since I always have this issue and like I said, I am happy I did. They fit like a glove." —Jazmin Torres

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    14. A pair of lugged-sole sandals for when you want to add some 'tude to your style. These shoes are seriously eye-catching with their chunky soles and heels. Everyone's head will turn, but in a good way!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Switched out of my uncomfortable wedding heels for my reception but needed something tall enough for my wedding gown (different than the ones in the photos). They were perfect for this and even looked cute enough to wear when I changed dresses for my first dance. Even comfy enough to do our first dance in!! I’m excited to wear these all summer." —Hannah H

    Get them from Amazon for $27.91+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 23 colors).

    15. A pair of raffia sandals that are the perfect addition to your coastal vibes this summer. You'll be wearing these shoes all the time, they're so comfy with their slip-on style.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these for my granddaughter, and they are very nice. She uses them at the beach with a straw hat. A definite step up from flip-flops, and she says they are very comfortable." —Cheryl

    Get them from Amazon for $54.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 18 colors).

    16. Block heel sandals so versatile, they're the perfect hybrid between casual and dressy. Whether you're wearing distressed jeans or an A-line dress, they'll add the final touch to your complete head-to-toe look. Plus they're not that tall, so you can easily get from point A to point B sans discomfort. 

    a reviewer photo of someone wearing the block heel sandals in brown
    A reviewer photo of someone wearing jeans and the strappy block heel sandals in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." —Quyen

    Get it from Amazon for $29.94+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

    17. A pair of Adidas Adilette sandals because sometimes you want to be sporty, and we vibe with that too. Just throw on your fave jeans or sweats and show off that fresh mani!

    reviewer wearing the sandals in black and grey
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second pair of these. I also have the black and white pair which I’ve had for over a year. These shoes are super super comfortable, especially coming from a girl whose feet hurt after she walks for a long time. I wore these to Sedona through the airport, shopping, [and] dinner (dressed up in different ways, obviously) and they are great.

    Because they are all black did you get a little dusty if you’re out in the wild for long but they wipe clean with a wet wipe. Highly recommend." —Lindsey

    Get them from Amazon for $29.58+ (available in sizes 5–14 and in five colors).

    18. A pair of colorblocked Teva sandals so that you can make younger you proud (finally). If you ever want to add a splash of color while staying comfy, just throw these bad boys on. They're the perfect addition.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We were finally able to go on a vacation to California over summer. I got these shoes for the occasion and they were great. Easy to pack, matched everything I wore, and were comfortable for miles and miles of walking." —Rock Wren

    Get them from Amazon for $36.68+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 64 colors).

    19. A pair of Crocs open toe slides just in case you want to slide into summer. Grab these cool Crocs in all the classic colors and make them even cooler by decking them out in Jibbitz.

    reviewer wearing the slides in color digital purple
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the third pair of these I have bought! So fun to wear around the house. I highly recommend them. They do run wide and I even have a wide foot. Great fun colors." —Techiegrl

    Get them from Amazon for $33.70+ (available in sizes 4–17 and in 24 colors).

    20. A pair of studded flat sandals for the times you want to take your everyday outfit up a notch. These studded sandals are super cute — you're gonna get so many compliments when you wear them, trust me!

    reviewer wearing gold-tone studded sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sandal can spark a simple outfit. :) I have pretty narrow feet and small ankles and the ankle strap was able to keep it snug. The middle strap is a lil' loose but then again, it makes walking around in them feel at ease. It is actually very comfortable as there is a good cushion on them. Love these!" —Skippany Libbons

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.