15 Random Things You’ll Be Happy You Bought

1. A vitamin E-rich face moisturizer that will keep skin bright and nourished thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, cocoa butter, and blood orange. Use it morning and night for the best results!
2. A silk eucalyptus sleep mask to help you fall asleep on trains, planes, buses, and, of course, your bed. Its soft texture will give you the most luxurious sleep — it's even cool to the touch!
3. A glass Beast bottle so you can infuse your H20 with fresh, delicious ingredients. Pulse your components with its blender before sipping, and your water will be packed with mouth-watering flavor.
4. A 12-pack of reusable mesh bags for keeping fruits and veggies fresh and helping reduce plastic waste. They're machine washable and their drawstring closures keep everything nice and snug (and so cute, tbh).
5. An aromatherapy showerhead that will turn your bathroom into a ~luxe~ spa. The kit includes a showerhead, cloth, ceramic balls, and a vitamin C shot for soft, scented water. Say goodbye to mundane showers and hello to a whole new experience.
6. A massage candle sure to turn up the ♨️ in your bedroom — not only because of its flame, but due to its unique wax consistency which doubles as a massage oil. Its delightful blend of pine and citrus scents will take you to a whole new level of relaxation.
7. A pocket legging, because I firmly believe *every* pant should have pockets. Throw these leggings on for your next HGW (yes, those can still happen in fall and winter), and have a place to stash your phone while doing it. They're stretchy, lightweight, and breathable — aka they check every box.
8. An LED light mirror with a sleek design that will complement your decor AND allow you to capture the perfect mirror selfie. It has a brightness feature to set it to your desired light level. Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? *Cough* YOU *cough*
9. A sturdy wall mount that will make your home more stylish and functional. The mount can hold 10 pounds per hook, so don't be afraid to throw a heavy pot, pan, coat, or towel on it!
10. A pack of charcoal dental floss so you never leave the house with food stuck in your teeth. Its black color makes it easy to spot food scraps, while activated charcoal, bamboo, and coconut oil work together to whiten teeth and give them a refreshing minty taste.
11. A mist humidifier for keeping the air in your home feeling *just* right. Use it to relieve allergies, clear your sinuses, and even hydrate your skin. Plys, you can even add your favorite scent to its essential oil pad to set the mood — it's got a bit of everything.
12. A refreshing face mist that will hydrate your skin no matter how dry it is outside (or how long you've traveled). It contains hyaluronic acid to deliver long-lasting hydration and marula oil to keep your skin supple and fresh. Trust me, it'll become your go-to in no time.
13. A tiered rolling storage cart that will give your counter a well-deserved refresh. Remove the spices, jars, and kitchen clutter you use often, put them on this rack, and slide it somewhere handy and out of the way.
14. A composting bin allowing you to dispose of food waste without the use of an ugly bucket. It contains charcoal filters that help keep smells at bay, is made of bamboo fiber, and will look *adorable* in your kitchen.
15. A white-noise machine with a real fan inside so you can get the sleep you deserve. The machine allows you to adjust both its volume and fan speed to create the ideal atmosphere. And the best part? It's travel friendly! So you can take it wherever you go and never have to miss a good night's sleep again.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.