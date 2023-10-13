BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    15 Random Things You’ll Be Happy You Bought

    Including but not limited to an aromatherapy showerhead, a massage candle, and more from our Goodful shop.

    by Haley Lyndes

    1. A vitamin E-rich face moisturizer that will keep skin bright and nourished thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, cocoa butter, and blood orange. Use it morning and night for the best results!

    the face moisturiser
    Goodful

    Price: $26

    2. A silk eucalyptus sleep mask to help you fall asleep on trains, planes, buses, and, of course, your bed. Its soft texture will give you the most luxurious sleep — it's even cool to the touch!

    Model sleeping in bed with the green sleep mask.
    Goodful

    Price: $24 (available in four colors)

    3. A glass Beast bottle so you can infuse your H20 with fresh, delicious ingredients. Pulse your components with its blender before sipping, and your water will be packed with mouth-watering flavor.

    the bottle in pebble grey with infused water in it next to fresh ingredients
    Goodful

    The bottle's infusion chamber can also be used like a blender to create delicious fruit and vegetable drinks to take on the go.

    Price: $38 (available in three colors)

    4. A 12-pack of reusable mesh bags for keeping fruits and veggies fresh and helping reduce plastic waste. They're machine washable and their drawstring closures keep everything nice and snug (and so cute, tbh).

    Mesh bags with fruit and vegetables inside.
    Goodful

    The set includes 12 mesh bags in three sizes: four large, four medium, and four small. 

    Price: $12.99

    5. An aromatherapy showerhead that will turn your bathroom into a ~luxe~ spa. The kit includes a showerhead, cloth, ceramic balls, and a vitamin C shot for soft, scented water. Say goodbye to mundane showers and hello to a whole new experience.

    Hands twisting a shower head.
    Goodful

    This showerhead infuses scent into your water, traps rust and dirt, optimizes water pressure, and produces ions for better breathing. 

    Price: $130

    6. A massage candle sure to turn up the ♨️ in your bedroom — not only because of its flame, but due to its unique wax consistency which doubles as a massage oil. Its delightful blend of pine and citrus scents will take you to a whole new level of relaxation.

    A white candle with a white wick.
    Goodful

    Price: $68

    7. A pocket legging, because I firmly believe *every* pant should have pockets. Throw these leggings on for your next HGW (yes, those can still happen in fall and winter), and have a place to stash your phone while doing it. They're stretchy, lightweight, and breathable — aka they check every box.

    A model wearing black leggings with pockets.
    Goodful

    Price: $88 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and six colors)

    8. An LED light mirror with a sleek design that will complement your decor AND allow you to capture the perfect mirror selfie. It has a brightness feature to set it to your desired light level. Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? *Cough* YOU *cough*

    A hanging round mirror with a light over a dresser.
    Goodful

    Price: $399.99

    9. A sturdy wall mount that will make your home more stylish and functional. The mount can hold 10 pounds per hook, so don't be afraid to throw a heavy pot, pan, coat, or towel on it!

    Kitchen wall mount with pots and pans hung on it.
    Goodful

    Promising review: "This storage rack is not just for kitchen utensils. It has a very nice farm/country look. I am using it as a coat rack in my farm-style fishing cabin. Re-enforced mounting to accommodate heavier items. Great size and looks great."  —MaryDesigner

    Price: $44.99 (originally $59)

    10. A pack of charcoal dental floss so you never leave the house with food stuck in your teeth. Its black color makes it easy to spot food scraps, while activated charcoal, bamboo, and coconut oil work together to whiten teeth and give them a refreshing minty taste.

    Goodful

    Price: $10

    11. A mist humidifier for keeping the air in your home feeling *just* right. Use it to relieve allergies, clear your sinuses, and even hydrate your skin. Plys, you can even add your favorite scent to its essential oil pad to set the mood — it's got a bit of everything.

    the humidifier
    Goodful

    The 1.2-gallon ultrasonic humidifier also has a guided meditation feature (the unit's lights project a breathing pattern)! 

    Price: $74.99 (originally $149.99)

    12. A refreshing face mist that will hydrate your skin no matter how dry it is outside (or how long you've traveled). It contains hyaluronic acid to deliver long-lasting hydration and marula oil to keep your skin supple and fresh. Trust me, it'll become your go-to in no time.

    The face mist in a grey bottle.
    Goodful

    Price: $40

    13. A tiered rolling storage cart that will give your counter a well-deserved refresh. Remove the spices, jars, and kitchen clutter you use often, put them on this rack, and slide it somewhere handy and out of the way.

    white three-tiered metal rolling cart
    Goodful

    The cart is made of steel and comes with movable hooks so you can hang items like measuring spoons, towels, and other useful objects.  

    Price: $72 (available in two colors)

    14. A composting bin allowing you to dispose of food waste without the use of an ugly bucket. It contains charcoal filters that help keep smells at bay, is made of bamboo fiber, and will look *adorable* in your kitchen.

    dark grey compost bin with a lid and a wood handle
    Goodful

    Thanks to its biodegradable bamboo fiber you're not creating waste in your effort to combat waste. 

    Price: $40 (available in five colors)

    15. A white-noise machine with a real fan inside so you can get the sleep you deserve. The machine allows you to adjust both its volume and fan speed to create the ideal atmosphere. And the best part? It's travel friendly! So you can take it wherever you go and never have to miss a good night's sleep again.

    A black sound machine with a white top.
    Goodful

    The machine comes with an optional app that's compatible with both IOS and Android. 

    Price: $99.99 (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.