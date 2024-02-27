10 Goodful Kitchen Products You’ll Pull Out Basically Every Day, No Matter What

1. A stainless-steel mixing bowl that makes grating cheese look easy-cheesy. It features three grater inserts and has a non-slip bottom, so what you grate goes straight into the bowl!
2. A stackable lunch box to help you meal prep the *perfect* salad for your next work lunch. It has separate compartments for dressing and toppings, is leakproof, and even has a comfy carrying handle. Available in five colors, you're bound to find your match.
3. A ceramic nonstick grill pan so you make your favorite hamburgers and get that summer feeling without bearing the elements and firing up a grill outside. Its comfortable handle makes it easy to flip meats, and we love its sleek design.
4. An all-in-one Dutch oven with a roasting rack and turner that can be used for everything from frying, to steaming, to roasting, to braising...need I say more? Nonstick and dishwasher safe (with a design that's easy on the eyes), you can't go wrong.
5. A hammered carbon steel wok so you can create delicious fried rice, noodle dishes, and other indulge-worthy pleasures quickly and easily. Just be sure to wash it with warm water *not soap* when you first get it, and fully dry it before seasoning — its natural nonstick carbon steel interior is worth it!
6. A six-pack of reusable plastic bags that'll save you money on food storage, are easy to clean, and stand up on their own. Think of them as your kitchen's handy helper! They're see-through, too, so you can easily spot what's inside.
7. An all-in-one pan with tall side walls made for boiling, frying, and braising. Its nonstick coating and ergonomic handle are so easy to operate, you'll reach for it daily. Even when you're not cheffing up something tasty, its available colorways will look very ~aesthetic~ on your stove top.
8. A yogurt container with a compartment for toppings, so you never have to worry about soggy granola again. It has a leakproof lid and attached spoon and is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, so you can take it to work without a problem!
9. A 12-piece stainless-steel cookware set that will beam in the light oh-so-beautifully. Not only is this set a looker, but it guarantees fast, even heating and is dishwasher-and-oven-safe. It even includes a steamer basket and splatter screen — how practical!
10. A gorgeous ceramic nonstick sauté pan you can leave on your stove to admire every time you waltz into the kitchen. Like Goodful's other cookware, it's nonstick and dishwasher- safe, so cleaning is easy.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.