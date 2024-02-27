Skip To Content
    10 Goodful Kitchen Products You’ll Pull Out Basically Every Day, No Matter What

    With these items from our Goodful collection on Amazon, cooking's never been easier.

    Haley Lyndes
    by Haley Lyndes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A stainless-steel mixing bowl that makes grating cheese look easy-cheesy. It features three grater inserts and has a non-slip bottom, so what you grate goes straight into the bowl!

    stainless steel mixing bowl with a red silicone lid and interlocking grater attachments on a kitchen counter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So many positive features! Lid, nonslip, slicing tools, great size, on and on. Husband has used it and regaled its value. I’ve used it and found it useful and versatile. Great kitchen tool! Great value!" —RA 

    Price: $29.99 (available in two colors)

    2. A stackable lunch box to help you meal prep the *perfect* salad for your next work lunch. It has separate compartments for dressing and toppings, is leakproof, and even has a comfy carrying handle. Available in five colors, you're bound to find your match.

    Reviewer image of the disassembled lunch box with food in each
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really great lunch box. Not just for salads but for any mixed food ideas. I get so many compliments. I also like the thickness of the material. It's durable and makes lunch easy. Also love that it has a handle so I don't need to bag it." —Tine13

    Price: $15.07 (available in two sizes and five colors)

    3. A ceramic nonstick grill pan so you make your favorite hamburgers and get that summer feeling without bearing the elements and firing up a grill outside. Its comfortable handle makes it easy to flip meats, and we love its sleek design.

    Square grill pan with ridged surface and a silver handle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "You can literally cook with a little butter and wipe to clean. Lightweight, which is important to me, and I have put it in the dishwater many times without any issue." —Lauren Madeira

    Price: $18.97

    4. An all-in-one Dutch oven with a roasting rack and turner that can be used for everything from frying, to steaming, to roasting, to braising...need I say more? Nonstick and dishwasher safe (with a design that's easy on the eyes), you can't go wrong.

    purple Dutch oven with steaming basket and wood spoon
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best cookware I have ever bought! Holds heat and is so easy to clean." —Tonya

    Price: $42.49 (available in eight colors)

    5. A hammered carbon steel wok so you can create delicious fried rice, noodle dishes, and other indulge-worthy pleasures quickly and easily. Just be sure to wash it with warm water *not soap* when you first get it, and fully dry it before seasoning — its natural nonstick carbon steel interior is worth it!

    the dimpled wok with a wooden lid
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very easy to clean, hard to scratch, and good temperature distribution. A bit on the heavier side. Overall a great wok pan! Very pleased!" —Jason

    Price: $49.99 

    6. A six-pack of reusable plastic bags that'll save you money on food storage, are easy to clean, and stand up on their own. Think of them as your kitchen's handy helper! They're see-through, too, so you can easily spot what's inside.

    Hand placing grapes into an open reusable storage bag with two more filled bags beside it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very easy to clean and use. I have a smaller fridge so these are better than colored tubs. You can see the items in the bag. Nice thickness." —Judy Sinkular

    Price: $15.75

    7. An all-in-one pan with tall side walls made for boiling, frying, and braising. Its nonstick coating and ergonomic handle are so easy to operate, you'll reach for it daily. Even when you're not cheffing up something tasty, its available colorways will look very ~aesthetic~ on your stove top.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The pan and its nonstick coating are manufactured without PFOA, lead, cadium, toxic metals, or nanoparticles. It also comes with a beechwood turner.

    Promising review: "I love this bright red pan! It is not heavy, but cooks evenly! Cleans up like a dream. It is just the right size. I highly recommend this purchase. Thank you!" —Kindle Customer

    Price: $49.93 (available in seven colors)

    8. A yogurt container with a compartment for toppings, so you never have to worry about soggy granola again. It has a leakproof lid and attached spoon and is microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, so you can take it to work without a problem!

    the green yogurt container with an attached green spoon and clear top compartment
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this little thing! Today I packed fruit and yogurt in the main container and granola in the top. I love that it is microwave-safe, too, since it’s soup season and I love to pack oyster crackers with my soups. Perfect size. It’s cute and functional!" —Steph

    Price: $7.60

    9. A 12-piece stainless-steel cookware set that will beam in the light oh-so-beautifully. Not only is this set a looker, but it guarantees fast, even heating and is dishwasher-and-oven-safe. It even includes a steamer basket and splatter screen — how practical!

    the 12-piece stainless steel cookware set
    Amazon

    The set includes a 2-quart saucepan with a stainless steel lid, a 3-quart saucepan with a stainless steel lid, an 8-inch nonstick fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a 5-quart Dutch oven with a stainless steel lid and a steamer basket insert, a 4-quart jumbo cooker with a stainless steel lid, and a 11.25-inch splatter screen. The set is oven-safe up to 350 degrees (all except the nonstick pan) and is dishwasher-safe. 

    Promising review: "I really love this set. I’ve had it for about six months and have no complaints at all. It does what I need it to do with easy cleanup. Of course I’m one to wash my pots and pans immediately after use. I don’t let mine sit. The collection provided everything thing I needed. I consider it a complete set and good value." —Tracy Brown

    Price: $119.99

    10. A gorgeous ceramic nonstick sauté pan you can leave on your stove to admire every time you waltz into the kitchen. Like Goodful's other cookware, it's nonstick and dishwasher- safe, so cleaning is easy.

    green ceramic nonstick saute pan with veggie pasta soup inside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My favorite pan ever (and I'm 80-years-old). I've ordered two and recommended it to all my family and friends. NOTHING STICKS." —mussellady

    Price: $39.99 (available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.