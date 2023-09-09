Ashley met with board-certified celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett and chronicled the "comprehensive physical exam" shared on Dr. Barrett's YouTube channel.
Ashley kickstarted the video by addressing the claims. "I've been told that I've gotten plastic surgery when I haven't," she said. "I've done Botox, and I've done filler. So those are the main two."
She continued, "I've been told a lot that my life does revolve around Taylor, that I cosplay her every day, but I don't feel that I cosplay her every day. I just wear makeup."
"If she's had any plastic surgery, I'll be able to find it," Dr. Barrett said in the video. "I do all these types of surgeries so I know what the hallmarks are of when people get these surgeries done, even if it's done extremely well. Under a very close examination, we can actually find if there's actually any scars that might suggest that."
First thing Dr. Barrett did was look for "noticeable scars."
When Dr. Barrett went on to observe her nose, Ashley noted she did undergo septoplasty, which Dr. Barrett explained is a "sinus surgery" that "opens up the sinuses."
Upon further examination, Dr. Barrett nixed whether Ashley had gotten any kind of "rhinoplasty," "cheek implants," "buccal fat removal," or chin surgery. "I don't see any signs of plastic surgery work here, you guys. She admits to a little bit of Botox and a little bit of filler, which is completely common, but in terms of plastic surgery, it's all natural," he confirmed.
"So yeah, I have never had any plastic surgery. I've never had anyone cut into my face before, but that's not necessarily bad," said Ashley. "I am pro plastic surgery. If you wanna do that and enhance your face or make yourself look more, I mean beautiful in your own eyes, make you more confident, I say go for it."
